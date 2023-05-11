Poor Things Trailer: Emma Stone And Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite For A Frankenstein-Inspired Story

Emma Stone won an Oscar for singing and dancing her way across Los Angeles in "La La Land," but you haven't truly lived until you've watched her casually threaten to step on rabbits' necks and battle Rachel Weisz for Olivia Colman's favor in "The Favourite." Stone and "The Favourite" director Yorgos Lanthimos have since reunited for a pair of films, the first of which is titled "Poor Things" and will make its way to theaters near the start of this year's awards season. But unlike their first movie, this one sees Stone trading out her usual appearance for raven-colored hair that makes her look more like a Tim Burton heroine (or an Edward Gorey illustration made flesh and blood).

Adapted from Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name, "Poor Things" weaves a Victorian-era sci-fi yarn that knowingly evokes the work of Mary Shelley (hence the general Gothic chic). The movie follows Stone's Bella Baxter as the formerly-dead young woman, who has only just been de-corpsified by the unconventional Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe), sets out on a globe-hopping adventure with a smooth and skeevy lawyer named Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo). The whole thing sounds like Lanthimos' answer to "Bride of Frankenstein," except here the Bride is the actual lead, and her lack of experience means that she neither knows nor cares about the social norms of the world around her.

For more on that, head on down and check out the film's newly-unveiled trailer for yourselves ... and pay no attention to the (ahem) unusually-shaped window behind Stone in the above photo.