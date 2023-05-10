Bring It On Shot Extra Footage Of The Clovers To Fake Equal Screen Time

Peyton Reed's energetic cheerleader comedy "Bring It On" was released to merely warm reviews when it was released in August of 2000, but was greeted with massive box office success, ultimately earning over $90 million on an $11 million budget. The film's featherweight filmmaking, outsize characters, PG-13-level sexuality, and light messages of ethics in the cheerleading world led "Bring It On" to be a slumber party staple for a generation of young people. The film even inspired a rash of straight-to-video sequels, including a 2022 film — "Bring It On: Cheer Or Die" — that tilted the series into the slasher genre.

For those unfamiliar, "Bring It On" follows the adventures of Torrance (Kirsten Dunst) and her cheerleading crew at Rancho Carne High School in San Diego. The RCHS crew has been proudly perfecting certain dance moves at football games for generations. Torrance is crushed, however, when a rival cheerleader reveals that RCHS has been passing down plagiarized dance moves that originated in L.A. with the Compton High School Clovers. This is also something the Clovers know, and Torrance is even confronted by the Clovers' cheerleading chief, Isis (Gabrielle Union). Torrance is faced with an ethical quandary: Does she win contests with stolen moves, or stop using the moves, risking a loss at a high-stakes cheerleading competition?

The previews for "Bring It On" made it look like a story told from two perspectives. Torrance was to struggle in one story, and Isis was to face injustice in the other.

It seems, however, that those trailers were deliberately misleading. "Bring It On" was not going to feature as much of the Clovers as the ads made one believe. On a recent episode of Bloomberg's "Idea Nation," Union revealed that extra footage was shot exclusively for the trailer.