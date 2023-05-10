Dafne Keen Is Playing An Alien-Human Hybrid In Star Wars: The Acolyte

The term "alien" is a funny one to use in the context of "Star Wars." So far as we know, none of the humans in a galaxy far, far away are from Earth, so technically every "Star Wars" character is an alien. Conceivably, this could also mean that just about everyone in "Star Wars" can have sex and reproduce with each other, assuming they're not subject to the same biological laws that govern us Earthlings. (We here at /Film only ask the important questions about pop culture.)

It's canon that humans and Jawas have hooked up, and we've already seen hybrid-species characters introduced under the watchful eyes of the House of Mouse, most notably Jacen Syndulla (Kanan Jarrus and Hera Syndulla's son in "Star Wars Rebels"). "The Acolyte," the upcoming live-action series that takes place about a century before the Skywalker Saga, will also feature what Empire referred to in its Summer 2023 preview issue as a "bi-species" young Jedi played by Dafne Keen of "Logan" and "His Dark Materials" fame.

Created by Leslye Headland ("Russian Doll"), the show explores a world of "shadowy secrets and emerging dark side powers" against the backdrop of the High Republic era. Sinister as that synopsis sounds, Headland felt it her duty as a queer artist to inject some camp into the series with characters like Keen's Jedi, whom Keen described as "David Bowie meets 'Star Wars': I have a little mullet, I have horns, it's cute." Headland added: