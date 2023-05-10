Flamin' Hot Trailer: The Brand Biopic Era Continues With The Story Of Flamin' Hot Cheetos

Two's a coincidence, but three films about the origins of real-life brands releasing in the span of a few months? That's a trend.

On the heels of "Tetris" and "Air" comes "Flamin' Hot," the latest entry in the growing sub-genre that /Film's Rafael Motamayor has referred to as "the brand movie or product biopic (the prodpic?)." This time, the focus is on Richard Montañez, who rose from being a humble janitor at a Frito-Lay factory to a successful businessman and the self-proclaimed creator of Flamin' Hot Cheetos. The film is based on Montañez's memoir, "A Boy, a Burrito and a Cookie: From Janitor to Executive," and was directed by former "Desperate Housewives" star Eva Longoria, drawing from Lewis Colick and Linda Yvette's script.

Similar to "Tetris," Longoria's brand movie will be skipping theaters to release directly to streaming on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally — although, as we recently saw with "Air," it probably would've been better served by a theatrical run first, even a limited one. Your loss, Mickey Mouse!