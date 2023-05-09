Nick Fury's Absence In Civil War And Endgame Was Frustrating For Samuel L. Jackson

In a post-credits stinger at the tail end of Jon Favreau's 2008 film "Iron Man," the title hero returned home from a gala event to find Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) standing in his living room. He mentions that he would like Iron Man to join in something he calls the Avengers Initiative. Favreau has said in interviews that this moment was little more than a cute wink to fans of Marvel Comics and was by no means a declarative statement about future sequels. Favreau, as history played out, was eventually forced to make good on Nick Fury's promise, and, as of this writing, there have been 32 feature films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Avengers are, to offer a description, a freelance military force with access to untold wealth and weapons. They work for no nations and report to no one, although their leader wears an American flag and calls himself Captain America. Their job doesn't entail fighting ground wars but defending the planet from supernatural and extraterrestrial forces that, in this universe, tend to invade with alarming regularity. Nick Fury must have seen the cataclysms coming, as it was his idea to assemble the Avengers in the first place. The team wouldn't be recruiting members were it not for Nick Fury. Jackson has played Fury in 11 of the MCU films, counting brief cameos, and will soon be a central figure in the TV series "Secret Invasion." His insight into superhero team dynamics has been a vital part of the series from the start.

Some frustrated fans, then, may wonder why he didn't appear in "Captain America: Civil War" or more centrally in "Avengers: Endgame." Wouldn't his input be needed? In a new interview with Empire Magazine, Jackson expressed similar frustration.