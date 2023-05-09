Never Have I Ever Season 4 Trailer: It's Senior Year, Baby!

Did you think that hooking up with Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison) at the end of the third season meant that Devi had finally sorted out her love life and ended the love triangle that's been haunting us throughout the entire series? Because surely there's no going back now that they've sealed the deal and Paxton (Darren Barnet) is off at college, right? WRONG. As the trailer reveals, everything is just as disastrous as ever.

Not only is Paxton back in town roaming Devi's high school halls, but Ben is seen kissing another girl. And why? Well, it might have something to do with the fact that after hooking up, Devi has been using her friends as human shields to avoid him like the plague. "I assumed it was, like, a one-time thing," Ben admits when Devi confronts him.

And that's not all! Devi also has a new love interest in the form of Michael Cimino's (of "Love, Victor" fame) Ethan, a once forgettable classmate who apparently transformed over summer break. He's got abs now! All this to say that the romantic turmoil shall continue even in the final season episodes of "Never Have I Ever," because some things never change

Let's be honest though — as fun as it's been to root for Devi and her romantic endeavors, the love triangle has never been the point. Devi has a bright future ahead and lots of other questions to answer: Will her Princeton dreams come true or will she stay close to home? What will become of her friendships with Fabiola and Eleanor? What about her relationship with her mom? There's still so much left to unpack and in the words of Devi herself, "I'm not ready to say goodbye yet." But at the same time, it'll be a thrill to watch her close the book on this chapter of life and go forth into whatever chaos comes next.

The final season of "Never Have I Ever" is set to hit Netflix on June 8, 2023