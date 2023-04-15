Never Have I Ever Season 4 Teaser: Buckle Up, Nerds! It's Senior Year

The third season of "Never Have I Ever" ended on a definite cliffhanger, as Devi met up with her friend and on-and-off crush Ben (Jaren Lewison) to redeem the "One Free Boink" coupon he gave her earlier. Devi has spent much of the series trying to decide between dating her academic rival Ben and popular boy Paxton (Darren Barnet), but with Paxton graduated and the pair broken up, Devi seems ready to turn to Ben. Whether or not the pair will stick together is unclear, given that she can be glimpsed kissing someone else in the new teaser, but as of the season 3 finale, all signs point to Devi purposely trying to shed her image as the most virginal member of her friend group.

Meanwhile, Devi's relationship with her mother (Poorna Jagannathan) seems better than ever, and several other characters are in a pretty happy place, too. When we last left Devi's cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani), she was dating Devi's teacher Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar), while Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Addison (Terry Hu) also just hooked up for the first time. Even Eleanor (Ramona Young) ended season 3 with her relationship intact, since her boyfriend Trent (Benjamin Norris) didn't end up graduating high school after all.

The fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever" will no doubt tie up any potential relationship drama loose ends, but it's also squarely focused on Devi and her friends' senior year, which means they'll be looking to the future and no doubt taking stock of how far they've come. Devi already decided to stay close to home last season after being offered a spot at a school in Colorado: when it comes time to pick a college, will she still feel the same?