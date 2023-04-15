Never Have I Ever Season 4 Teaser: Buckle Up, Nerds! It's Senior Year
Devi Vishwakumar is back for one more round of misadventures, as Netflix has just announced a release date for "Never Have I Ever" season 4. The fourth season of the high school-set comedy is poised to be its last, and while we're not quite ready to say goodbye to these vibrant weirdos and their not-finished-cooking teen brains yet, the final episodes look like a lot of fun.
Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher's Netflix comedy about a group of high school geeks led by horny, adventure-seeking Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has been lauded from its first season for its surprisingly poignant examination of grief and stereotype-bucking Indian-American representation. Across its three seasons, the show has gone to some deep places (the death of Devi's father influences both her best and worst choices) and some deeply funny ones, and while the latest teaser only offers a small taste of what's to come, it looks like "Never Have I Ever" is set to go out with a bang.
Never Have I Ever season 4 release date and where you can watch it
The final season of "Never Have I Ever" is set to hit Netflix on June 8, 2023. In case you tend to binge-watch the show in one sitting like I do, it's worth noting that June 8th is a Thursday. Technically, I can't advise you to start practicing your fake cough now so you can stay home and watch it all day, but I'm just saying: I'm pretty sure that's what Devi would want you to do. The last season consists of 10 episodes that each top out at about 30 minutes.
As always, "Never Have I Ever" is exclusively on Netflix — one of several great teen shows the streamer offers. If you're looking for another Netflix show to hold you over until the series is back, "Derry Girls," "Sex Education," and "Big Mouth," are all great, complementary watches. This is also not the only teen sex comedy made by Kaling: she also co-created the HBO Max series "The Sex Lives of College Girls," which, as the title implies, is definitely a bit more adult than "Never Have I Ever."
What is Never Have I Ever season 4 about?
The third season of "Never Have I Ever" ended on a definite cliffhanger, as Devi met up with her friend and on-and-off crush Ben (Jaren Lewison) to redeem the "One Free Boink" coupon he gave her earlier. Devi has spent much of the series trying to decide between dating her academic rival Ben and popular boy Paxton (Darren Barnet), but with Paxton graduated and the pair broken up, Devi seems ready to turn to Ben. Whether or not the pair will stick together is unclear, given that she can be glimpsed kissing someone else in the new teaser, but as of the season 3 finale, all signs point to Devi purposely trying to shed her image as the most virginal member of her friend group.
Meanwhile, Devi's relationship with her mother (Poorna Jagannathan) seems better than ever, and several other characters are in a pretty happy place, too. When we last left Devi's cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani), she was dating Devi's teacher Manish (Utkarsh Ambudkar), while Fabiola (Lee Rodriguez) and Addison (Terry Hu) also just hooked up for the first time. Even Eleanor (Ramona Young) ended season 3 with her relationship intact, since her boyfriend Trent (Benjamin Norris) didn't end up graduating high school after all.
The fourth and final season of "Never Have I Ever" will no doubt tie up any potential relationship drama loose ends, but it's also squarely focused on Devi and her friends' senior year, which means they'll be looking to the future and no doubt taking stock of how far they've come. Devi already decided to stay close to home last season after being offered a spot at a school in Colorado: when it comes time to pick a college, will she still feel the same?
The cast and crew of Never Have I Ever season 4
"Never Have I Ever" comes from the rom-com-loving mind of Mindy Kaling and co-creator Lang Fisher. While you probably know Kaling's work from "The Office," "The Mindy Project," and "The Sex Lives of College Girls," it's worth noting that Lang also has some great bona fides. The writer worked on 79 episodes of the TV version of "The Onion," the ongoing satire project that's given us all the best fake headlines for these strange times. Lang also wrote for "The Mindy Project" and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" before making "Never Have I Ever."
We can expect to see the return of many of the main cast members in season 4, including Maitreyi Ramakrishnan ("Turning Red"), Poorna Jagannathan ("The Night Of"), Richa Moorjani ("Fallout 76"), Jaren Lewison ("Tag"), Lee Rodriguez ("Class of Lies"), and Ramona Young ("Santa Clarita Diet"). Paxton superfans will be happy to hear that, even though he's off at college, Darren Barnet's cool kid Paxton will also still be featured this season. Plus, Michael Cimino ("Love, Victor") can be spotted in the new teaser, playing a character credited in promo images as Ethan.
Tennis star John McEnroe can be heard narrating over the teaser trailer, so he'll surely be back to bring order to the chaos of Devi's life. The question remains, though: will any other guest narrators stop by? Past seasons have featured Andy Samberg and Gigi Hadid as the voices of Ben and Paxton's thought processes, respectively, but could a fourth narrator join the mix? Personally, I'd love to see an episode from the perspective of Devi's mom Nalini.
Never Have I Ever season 4 teaser
While fans have yet to see a full trailer for "Never Have I Ever" season 4, Netflix just put out a pretty substantial date announcement that features some quick clips from the new season. In typical last-season fashion, the first half of the teaser shows just how far we've come, revisiting moments like that time Devi got attacked by a coyote at a party (remember when) and the "One Free Boink" cliffhanger.
After that, though, we get a quick look at the girls' senior year, which seems to be pretty celebratory. "Buckle up, nerds!" McEnroe exclaims, "It's senior freaking year!" It looks like we're in for a prom episode, a graduation ceremony, and maybe even an episode that sees Devi and her friends hitting the bar for the first time.
You can catch the final season of "Never Have I Ever" on Netflix starting June 8, 2023.