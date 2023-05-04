It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia's Season 16 Trailer Left Out One Major Detail

Mac's list of exes isn't particularly long; he dated Carmen (Brittany Daniel) for a while and hooked up with many of Dennis's (Glenn Howerton) sexual conquests once he was done, using the M.A.C. system ("Move in After Completion"). He's also always carried a torch for Dennis, perhaps best exemplified by the absolutely horrifying Dennis sex doll he carried around when Dennis was in North Dakota, but maybe he finally found someone to obsess over besides his straight roommate.

So who could this boyfriend possibly be? In the trailer, the only person we see Mac with besides the Gang and some other regulars is Philadelphia Phillies infielder Chase Utley, whom Mac has been trying to have a game of catch with since the season 5, and they're in a graveyard, so I'm guessing that nothing too sexy is happening.

While promoting their series "Welcome to Wrexham," McElhenney and co-star and co-owner of the Wrexham football team Ryan Reynolds teased that Reynolds could possibly show up on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and Reynolds told Buzzfeed, "Mac needs a boyfriend." Since McElhenney said that a cameo "can be arranged," fans have run with the idea and many are hoping to see Reynolds as Mac's man. If Reynolds is really playing Mac's new paramour, then it's no surprise they didn't want to blow that in the trailer. Whoever it ends up being, I just hope they make Mac happy.

We'll have to wait and see when "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" season 16 premieres on FXX on June 7, 2023 and on Hulu the next day.