The Star Wars Visions Aardman Short Pays Hidden Tribute To A Rebels Twi'lek

"Star Wars: Visions" Volume 2 seemed to have done its homework on Star Wars cartoons. For starters, the "Bandits of Golak" utters a quip like "All this for sweets?", which emulates a line like "All this for fruit?" in "Star Wars Rebels" season 1. But the Aardman stop-motion short "I Am Your Mother" takes its "Rebels" homages a step further through its Twi'lek character designs.

That is, if the creative and color choices aren't just a coincidence. The Aardman short concerns a teal Twi'lek mother and daughter, both of whom just happen to resemble the old teal concept art of Hera Syndulla, the Twi'lek pilot of the Ghost crew in "Rebels" voiced by Vanessa Marshall. This may feel coincidental until you spy Hera Syndulla floating in the background and suspect that the short's director, Magdalena Osinska, was deliberate about their nearly identical appearances to the Hera prototypes. After all, the young Twi'lek heroine owns a Hera Syndulla poster hanging over her bed. Plus, you can see banners of Hera around the starting point of the racing arena.