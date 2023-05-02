Watch The First Dune: Part 2 Footage, Including A Peek At Bald Austin Butler

"Dune: Part Two," or "2une" as I like to call it, is heading our way this November! Once again we'll be transported to the sandy world of Arrakis for more sci-fi adventure. The first "Dune" hit theaters in 2021 and became a box office success, which is pretty impressive since this was still in the midst of the pandemic and the film also hit HBO Max on the same day it opened in theaters. The implications are clear: "Dune" was a big movie and people wanted to see it on the big screen.

Now here comes the sequel! Once again, Denis Villeneuve is helming, and the sequel will continue the journey of Paul Atreides (played by the internet's favorite boy, Timothée Chalamet). When we last spent time with Paul, his entire world had been turned upside down: His father (played by Oscar Isaac) was murdered and he and his mother (played by Rebecca Ferguson) were stuck wandering through the desert. The end of the first film had Paul and his mother join up with the indigenous Fremen, with danger still lurking out there in the form of the villainous Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård with a lot of extra padding).

The first trailer for "Dune: Part Two" will bring the spice tomorrow. While we wait for that, though, we have a very quick teaser with our first official footage from the flick. Watch it below, won't you?