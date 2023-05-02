Watch The First Dune: Part 2 Footage, Including A Peek At Bald Austin Butler
"Dune: Part Two," or "2une" as I like to call it, is heading our way this November! Once again we'll be transported to the sandy world of Arrakis for more sci-fi adventure. The first "Dune" hit theaters in 2021 and became a box office success, which is pretty impressive since this was still in the midst of the pandemic and the film also hit HBO Max on the same day it opened in theaters. The implications are clear: "Dune" was a big movie and people wanted to see it on the big screen.
Now here comes the sequel! Once again, Denis Villeneuve is helming, and the sequel will continue the journey of Paul Atreides (played by the internet's favorite boy, Timothée Chalamet). When we last spent time with Paul, his entire world had been turned upside down: His father (played by Oscar Isaac) was murdered and he and his mother (played by Rebecca Ferguson) were stuck wandering through the desert. The end of the first film had Paul and his mother join up with the indigenous Fremen, with danger still lurking out there in the form of the villainous Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård with a lot of extra padding).
The first trailer for "Dune: Part Two" will bring the spice tomorrow. While we wait for that, though, we have a very quick teaser with our first official footage from the flick. Watch it below, won't you?
Dune: Part Two teaser
Watch the first teaser for #DunePartTwo.— Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) May 2, 2023
The official trailer drops tomorrow at 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/Z4Iy13LekU
In the teaser, we see ... someone (they're pretty covered up so it's somewhat of a mystery, but it could be Paul — then again, it could not) plant a device known as a thumper into the sand. As you'll likely recall from the first film, this device sends out a rhythm that attracts big-ass sandworms, called Shai Hulud by the Fremen. The footage then gives us a bunch of close-ups of characters' faces, and that includes our first look at "Elvis" breakout Austin Butler as the evil Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. The result: He looks like Austin Butler, but bald. Movie magic, folks!
Butler isn't the only new cast member. Also on board this time are Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Léa Seydoux. They join returning players Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem.
I really dug the first "Dune," so I'm excited to see what Villeneuve and company do this time around. Whatever it is, you can bet it'll end up being big. "Dune: Part Two" rides a sandworm into theaters on November 3, 2023. The trailer drops tomorrow, May 3, 2023. Check back here tomorrow around noon EST and we'll have it for you.