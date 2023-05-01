Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 Has Hundreds Of Versions For Different Theater Configurations

There are many moviegoers who will be heading to see "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" in the coming weeks. Depending on where viewers are watching the latest entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they will be treated to one of roughly 600 versions of the film. Don't worry though, the final product will more or less be the same, as this mostly concerns the aspect ratio that will be displayed at various cinemas around the world.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney and director James Gunn worked to create hundreds of different versions of the finale to his "Guardians of the Galaxy" trilogy (read our review here) to suit the many aspect ratios and technical specifications available in various theater configurations. "It's definitely the most complex delivery Marvel's ever done," said Evan Jacobs, Disney's VP of finishing and stereo. The goal, he says, was to "give every exhibitor in the United States and in most international territories [the ability to] maximize their screen size for the audience. So wherever you go to see it, you're gonna see the best version."

Per Jacobs, Gunn took full advantage of being able to cater these various versions of the film to each theater's needs: