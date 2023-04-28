Judy Blume Was Told Not To Trust Hollywood Before Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Judy Blume mentioned to The Chronicle that she "got a lot of calls from Hollywood" before she "took 'Margaret' off the table." "I'm never doing this. Not every book has to be a movie," she adamantly stated, expressing that she "just didn't think it would ever be done in the way that [she] would have felt proud of." The author was thus highly aware of the cynical nature of Hollywood when James L. Brooks, producer of sitcoms like "The Simpsons," "Taxi," and "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," told her what she probably suspected already.

He and Kelly Fremon Craig traveled down to Blume's home in Key West in the hopes of procuring the film rights to "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret," but he told Variety: "I spent most of our time with Judy warning her about Hollywood and all the things it will do to you — basically, I warned her about folks like me." However, Blume was won over by the pair's previous outing in the Bildungsroman territory, "The Edge of Seventeen." The tender, sympathetic nature of the film, which stars Hailee Steinfeld and Woody Harrelson, seemed to convince the author that Brooks and Craig were, in fact, passionate about the material. Finally, Margaret has made it to Hollywood, where, after looking for half a century, she has finally found a warm home.

"Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret" is now playing in theaters.