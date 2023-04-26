The Holdovers Footage Reaction: Paul Giamatti And Alexander Payne Will Jerk Your Tears [CinemaCon 2023]

The footage starts off with Paul Giamatti's teacher character handing out pre-winter break grades, with one student lamenting over his failing grades. As laid out above, this school is a prep academy, so not every student will be able to go home for the holidays, much to the dismay of the teacher. At least he won't be alone in looking after these kids, as the school's cook and the teacher's friend (Randolph) is also sticking around.

Unfortunately, it seems like he's not starting off on the best foot with this temporary gig. After getting into a slight argument with one of the titular holdover kids, he angrily exclaims that he wishes the kid's dad picked him up from school. There's a problem with that, though, and that's that the kid's dad is dead, something he relays to Giamatti's character. After being chastised by the cook for his behavior, he decides to give this guardianship thing another shot. Maybe now, he and his troublesome student can actually find some common ground.

Given how this is a Christmas dramedy, this is probably the case, but we won't know for certain until "The Holdovers" opens in limited theaters on November 10, 2023. Don't worry, though, because it'll open nationwide shortly after on November 22.