James Mangold's Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Has Received Steven Spielberg's Seal Of Approval
For most of his existence as a cinematic icon, Steven Spielberg was the only one who ever directed an "Indiana Jones" movie, dating back to the all-time blockbuster classic "Raiders of the Lost Ark." And, as far as the movies go, it's mostly only been Harrison Ford who has played him (though River Phoenix played him briefly in "Last Crusade," and there was "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" TV show). But the first part of that equation is set to change with this summer's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," as James Mangold is directing this time around. Luckily, he's received Spielberg's seal of approval.
Speaking as part of the Time100 Summit recently, the master filmmaker addressed the upcoming fifth entry in the long-running franchise. Spielberg was asked about watching an "Indiana Jones" film that he didn't direct, and he offered some kind words for Mangold's film, saying the following:
"Everybody loved the movie. It's really, really a good 'Indiana Jones' film. I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it ... When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'"
Spielberg watched the movie at a screening hosted by Disney CEO Bob Iger, with other bigwigs from the company in attendance. Apparently, it went over quite well. Whether or not audiences agree with Spielberg's assessment is another thing altogether, but that is a pretty glowing endorsement from the man who made these movies what they are.
Passing the torch
This is a film that has been in development for a very long time, despite the fact that many fans were not on board with 2008's "Kingdom of the Crystal Skull." For much of that time, Spielberg was planning to direct and send Indy off into the sunset. Ford has been adamant that this will be his final time playing the part, and that he plans for the role to die with him. But the legendary filmmaker decided to go make "The Fabelmans" instead, leaving Mangold to pick up the torch and run with it.
Not for nothing, but Mangold has proven himself to be quite the director himself. He was the man behind "Logan," easily one of the best comic book movies ever made, as well as one of Sylvester Stallone's best with "Cop Land," and the Johnny Cash biopic "Walk the Line," just to name a few. There's a reason this is one of the directors helping to guide the future of "Star Wars" on the big screen. Similarly, there's a reason it falls to him to fill these very big shoes.
The cast for the film also includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag"), Antonio Banderas ("Pain and Glory"), John Rhys-Davies ("Raiders of the Lost Ark"), Shaunette Renee Wilson ("Black Panther"), Thomas Kretschmann ("Das Boot"), Toby Jones ("Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"), Boyd Holbrook ("Logan"), Olivier Richters ("Black Widow"), Ethann Isidore ("Mortel"), and Mads Mikkelsen ("Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore").
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" is set to hit theaters on June 30, 2023.