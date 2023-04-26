James Mangold's Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny Has Received Steven Spielberg's Seal Of Approval

For most of his existence as a cinematic icon, Steven Spielberg was the only one who ever directed an "Indiana Jones" movie, dating back to the all-time blockbuster classic "Raiders of the Lost Ark." And, as far as the movies go, it's mostly only been Harrison Ford who has played him (though River Phoenix played him briefly in "Last Crusade," and there was "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" TV show). But the first part of that equation is set to change with this summer's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," as James Mangold is directing this time around. Luckily, he's received Spielberg's seal of approval.

Speaking as part of the Time100 Summit recently, the master filmmaker addressed the upcoming fifth entry in the long-running franchise. Spielberg was asked about watching an "Indiana Jones" film that he didn't direct, and he offered some kind words for Mangold's film, saying the following:

"Everybody loved the movie. It's really, really a good 'Indiana Jones' film. I'm really proud of what Jim has done with it ... When the lights came up I just turned to the group and said, 'Damn! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these.'"

Spielberg watched the movie at a screening hosted by Disney CEO Bob Iger, with other bigwigs from the company in attendance. Apparently, it went over quite well. Whether or not audiences agree with Spielberg's assessment is another thing altogether, but that is a pretty glowing endorsement from the man who made these movies what they are.