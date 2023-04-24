Harrison Ford Confirms He's Not Involved In The Indiana Jones TV Show At All
When Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012, the company immediately began plans to resurrect George Lucas' more popular media franchises. After a new trilogy and two spin-off films, "Star Wars" has since settled into a groove of scattered TV shows of varying quality, but Lucas' other most successful property, Indiana Jones, will finally see a return to theaters this summer in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Harrison Ford, who played the title character in four previous movies, will be returning for one final appearance at age 80.
In November 2022, it was reported that Disney was looking to develop an Indiana Jones TV series for its streaming service, Disney+. This would be the second Indiana Jones series after "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" which ran from 1992 to 1996. That series covered two separate timelines, following Indy when he was 10 (played by Corey Carrier) and when he was 16 (played by Sean Patrick Flannery). There were also flash-forwards to when Indy was 93 and played by George Hall. In the mythology of "Young Indiana Jones," the character has a daughter and several grandchildren. The 2008 film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" also introduced Indy's son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf).
The new Indiana Jones TV series, if it happens, will likely also need to be a prequel, as Harrison Ford confirmed in the latest issue of Total Film magazine that he will not be involved at all. Indeed, after "Dial of Destiny," he will be retiring from Indiana Jones all together.
'Uh... no'
When asked if he ever thinks about the legacy of the Indiana Jones franchise, Ford was as blunt as could be: "Uh ... no." Asked how the character's essence has remained so consistent since 1981, he replied with the obvious: "It's the same actor playing him ... This is not your fifth Bond. This is your first and original Indiana Jones."
The idea of a TV series is something the actor seems dismissive of, not caring to think about Indiana Jones beyond "Dial of Destiny," which he assumes will be the last time fans see the character on the big screen. While Indy's marriage to Marion Ravenwood (Karen Allen) at the end of "Crystal Skull" seemed final, the end of "Dial of Destiny," Ford said, will be the real finale:
"This is the final film in the series, and this is the last time I'll play the character. [...] I anticipate that it will be the last time that he appears in a film. I'm aware of the fact that there are plans underway — or underfoot — for a television version of the Indiana Jones experience, but I'll not be involved in that, if it does come to fruition."
Whether or not the series comes to fruition remains to be seen. There have, of course, been many rumors about the content of an Indiana Jones TV series, with some assuming it would follow a new character named Helena played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, to be introduced in "Dial of Destiny." The film's director, James Mangold, has taken to social media to put the kibosh on those rumors, and Disney has yet to officially announce a series at all.
What we know for sure: It might happen, and Ford will not be involved. Further bulletins as events warrant.