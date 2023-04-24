Harrison Ford Confirms He's Not Involved In The Indiana Jones TV Show At All

When Disney bought Lucasfilm back in 2012, the company immediately began plans to resurrect George Lucas' more popular media franchises. After a new trilogy and two spin-off films, "Star Wars" has since settled into a groove of scattered TV shows of varying quality, but Lucas' other most successful property, Indiana Jones, will finally see a return to theaters this summer in "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny." Harrison Ford, who played the title character in four previous movies, will be returning for one final appearance at age 80.

In November 2022, it was reported that Disney was looking to develop an Indiana Jones TV series for its streaming service, Disney+. This would be the second Indiana Jones series after "The Young Indiana Jones Chronicles" which ran from 1992 to 1996. That series covered two separate timelines, following Indy when he was 10 (played by Corey Carrier) and when he was 16 (played by Sean Patrick Flannery). There were also flash-forwards to when Indy was 93 and played by George Hall. In the mythology of "Young Indiana Jones," the character has a daughter and several grandchildren. The 2008 film "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull" also introduced Indy's son, Mutt (Shia LaBeouf).

The new Indiana Jones TV series, if it happens, will likely also need to be a prequel, as Harrison Ford confirmed in the latest issue of Total Film magazine that he will not be involved at all. Indeed, after "Dial of Destiny," he will be retiring from Indiana Jones all together.