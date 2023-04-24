Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Footage Reaction: It's How You Wear The Mask... [CinemaCon 2023]

The summer movie season is upon us, and with it, the biggest features of the year are taking their marketing campaigns into high gear. In anticipation of this, the major film studios are all gathering in Las Vegas for CinemaCon for a week of presentations on what the future of cinema will be, from trailers, to announcements and world premiere screenings of both blockbusters and smaller films that could break big with audiences.

/Film's own Ben Pearson is in Vegas for CinemaCon, where he is relaying reactions to all the exclusive trailers and footage presentations, including one of the biggest animated movies of the year — "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

After the original's highly successful theatrical run that ended with an Academy Award win, anticipations are sky high for "Across the Spider-Verse." The sequel is set to continue the story of Miles Morales as he once again gets caught in a conflict that threatens to destroy the entire multiverse, and he's got some new Spider-friends to help him (or chase after him).

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about this film. For one, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" shook the American animation industry and its influence can be felt across a variety of projects today, so the sequel has a lot to live up to in terms of visuals. So far, at least, the filmmakers seem to be trying to double down on the innovations, like introducing six distinct art styles and getting comic book artists to help translate their work to the screen.

After some fantastic trailers that teased the story and an epic meeting of Spider-people, it is time we get some actual, detailed footage of "Across the Spider-Verse," which our own Ben Pearson was on the ground to witness.