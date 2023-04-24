Rita Moreno's Grandson Told Vin Diesel To Cast Her In Fast X

Over the course of the last 23 years, there have been a staggering amount of actors who have popped up behind the wheel or gathered around the dinner table to join the "Fast and Furious" family. The more successful the franchise has become, the more top-tier talent has been interested in being a part of the core crew alongside Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris. "Fast X" boasts the largest cast yet for the franchise, with Hollywood notables such as Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, John Cena, Brie Larson, and Helen Mirren all making appearances in the latest action behemoth.

Some of the big names that have come and gone in the past feel a little shoehorned into the series, feeling more like glorified cameos than legitimate characters that naturally fit into the world. Legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno, on the other hand, is such a perfect fit to play Dominic Toretto's grandmother that it seems like she's always been a part of the cast. "Fast X" marks the first time she's appearing in the franchise, and Moreno is sure to dole out some wisdom to Dom during the 165 minute runtime that will most likely be about the importance of family and having honor among thieves.

It turns out, Diesel and Moreno have known each other for quite some time, but Moreno's own grandson is quick to take credit for getting his own abuelita the part in the new film.