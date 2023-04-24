Rita Moreno's Grandson Told Vin Diesel To Cast Her In Fast X
Over the course of the last 23 years, there have been a staggering amount of actors who have popped up behind the wheel or gathered around the dinner table to join the "Fast and Furious" family. The more successful the franchise has become, the more top-tier talent has been interested in being a part of the core crew alongside Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Michelle Rodriguez, Paul Walker, Sung Kang, Tyrese Gibson and Ludacris. "Fast X" boasts the largest cast yet for the franchise, with Hollywood notables such as Jason Momoa, Charlize Theron, Michael Rooker, John Cena, Brie Larson, and Helen Mirren all making appearances in the latest action behemoth.
Some of the big names that have come and gone in the past feel a little shoehorned into the series, feeling more like glorified cameos than legitimate characters that naturally fit into the world. Legendary actress and EGOT winner Rita Moreno, on the other hand, is such a perfect fit to play Dominic Toretto's grandmother that it seems like she's always been a part of the cast. "Fast X" marks the first time she's appearing in the franchise, and Moreno is sure to dole out some wisdom to Dom during the 165 minute runtime that will most likely be about the importance of family and having honor among thieves.
It turns out, Diesel and Moreno have known each other for quite some time, but Moreno's own grandson is quick to take credit for getting his own abuelita the part in the new film.
The boss' boss
In the latest issue of Total Film magazine, Moreno spoke about how her grandson Justin helped with negotiations during an impromptu meeting between her and Diesel over cocktails one night, and that led to her involvement with "Fast X." According to Moreno:
"I met Vin [Diesel] a number of years ago at a Hollywood do. He let me know that he was an admirer of my work and I was flattered. I stayed in touch with him. I thought of inviting him to the premiere of our new 'West Side Story' and happily he said yes. We got together afterwards and had drinks. My grandson Justin, who is an enormous fan of his, collared Vin and said, 'You really should have my grandmother in the movie. She should be the kind of feisty old woman that grabs you by the nose and tells you off.' Justin, to this day, is absolutely convinced that he cast me."
Even at her age now, Moreno still has more energy and stage presence than most performers in their prime, so it's likely that Dom's grandmother is going to be one of the only people that can actually get through to her gear-head grandson. "That's why I love doing the character," said Moreno. "She's truly the boss' boss."
With any luck, the Toretto family home won't get blown up again after being reduced to ash in "Furious 7," and Moreno will get the chance to appear in the next entry in the series as well. She may not get in on any of the over-the-top action that the franchise is famous for, but seeing her pop the hood to fix an engine or two would be a welcome sight.
The Spielberg connection
Unexpectedly, Steven Spielberg's "West Side Story" turned out to be one of the best remakes ever made and one of the pioneering director's greatest films. Moreno famously played the role of Anita in the original at the beginning of her illustrious career, and then gave a tremendous performance as Valentina in Spielberg's update released sixty years later.
When Diesel attended the premiere of "West Side Story" with Moreno, it made perfect sense considering that Diesel got his start in another Spielberg classic, "Saving Private Ryan." Diesel and Moreno both had trouble getting the roles they wanted early on in their careers, due to their appearance and discrimination within the industry. That led to Diesel writing and directing his own short film in 1995 called "Multi-facial," which documented his difficulty landing parts because his look was so difficult to pin down. Eventually, Spielberg saw the film and wound up casting Diesel as Private First Class Adrian Caparzo in his WWII epic.
Moreno's grandson Justin definitely had a hand in getting his grandmother cast in "Fast X," but really we have Spielberg to thank for getting both actors in the same room together, even if it took over 20 years to happen.
"Fast X" explodes into theaters on May 19, 2023.