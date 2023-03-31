Fast X Sounds Like The Avengers: Infinity War Of The Fast And Furious Saga

Costing over $700 trillion, boasting a cast of 350 main characters, and running over nine hours in length, Louis Leterrier's upcoming action film "Fast X" promises to be the biggest blockbuster in Hollywood history.

In actuality, those figures are closer to $340 million, with 17 main characters, and a run time that will likely hover somewhere close to 165 minutes, but there's no doubt that it will still be one of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood history. "Fast X" has promised to be the first part of an epic two-part conclusion to the Fast Saga, putting it next to films like "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1," "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1," and "Avengers: Infinity War." Each of these films was an enormous hit at the box office and each left audiences with a massive cliffhanger intended to be resolved in the following chapter. For my money, "Infinity War" would have been a fitting ending for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as half the universe dies in a magical cataclysm — but this author is a big fan of misery and dark consequences.

According to a recent interview with Variety, lead actress Michelle Rodriguez promised that "Fast X" would also contain such a cliffhanger. The following film, as yet unnamed, is still in development, so the conclusion is still quite unknown. But, Rodriguez assures filmgoers, the lingering feeling of being cheated of a proper conclusion is meant to be part of the thrill. Why have a cliffhanger if no one is going to be left hanging off a cliff?