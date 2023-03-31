Fast X Sounds Like The Avengers: Infinity War Of The Fast And Furious Saga
Costing over $700 trillion, boasting a cast of 350 main characters, and running over nine hours in length, Louis Leterrier's upcoming action film "Fast X" promises to be the biggest blockbuster in Hollywood history.
In actuality, those figures are closer to $340 million, with 17 main characters, and a run time that will likely hover somewhere close to 165 minutes, but there's no doubt that it will still be one of the biggest blockbusters in Hollywood history. "Fast X" has promised to be the first part of an epic two-part conclusion to the Fast Saga, putting it next to films like "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1," "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 1," "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn — Part 1," and "Avengers: Infinity War." Each of these films was an enormous hit at the box office and each left audiences with a massive cliffhanger intended to be resolved in the following chapter. For my money, "Infinity War" would have been a fitting ending for the Marvel Cinematic Universe — as half the universe dies in a magical cataclysm — but this author is a big fan of misery and dark consequences.
According to a recent interview with Variety, lead actress Michelle Rodriguez promised that "Fast X" would also contain such a cliffhanger. The following film, as yet unnamed, is still in development, so the conclusion is still quite unknown. But, Rodriguez assures filmgoers, the lingering feeling of being cheated of a proper conclusion is meant to be part of the thrill. Why have a cliffhanger if no one is going to be left hanging off a cliff?
'You're going to feel so cheated'
Describing the ending of "Fast X," Rodriguez said:
"It is not really an ending, but it's also like, 'You can't do this to us. We're your die-hard fans, you can't do this to us!' [...] You're going to feel so cheated in a way, but then so gratified and excited about what's to come. I can't divulge more than that, but get ready for a shocker. After 23 years of shooting these things, it's really tough at this stage to shock me, and they got me good."
As the series has progressed, the Fast Saga has become increasingly ridiculous, with "F9" having taken a car into the cosmos. The scale of the "Fast" movies has only bloated exponentially. If "Fast X" stays on the same arc, then it will start introducing time travel ... or at least really, really, really elaborate fights and vehicle chases.
Indeed, Rodriguez talked about fighting with Charlize Theron, and how both of them are deeply experienced when it comes to fight sequences. Indeed, Rodriguez recalls transcending the need for a director. The two merely wailed on each other as naturally as can be, an experience, Rodriguez assures us, that was very pleasant. In her words:
"Can I just tell you — no pun intended, but Charlize is a monster. [...] We shot our fight sequence with no director. Bro, like, hands down, drop mic, we nailed it. We were there, we don't need [a director], let's do this."
The lack of a director was actually part of a brief moment in production when the film's original director, Justin Lin, left the set over creative differences, but before Leterrier was brought in. With no director, the actresses handled the fight themselves.
"Fast X" will hit theaters on May 19.