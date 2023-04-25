Scream 6 Hits Digital Today - And We're Giving Away A Prize Pack
What's your favorite scary movie? Wait, no, better question — what's your favorite "Scream" movie? As of this year, the beloved slasher franchise now boasts six killer movies that each revolve around a mysterious Ghostface killer, an unlucky set of victims, and a few tenacious survivors.
Thanks to filmmakers Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett ("Ready or Not"), the story that began with Sidney Prescott has been passed on to a new generation of characters. The sixth entry in the franchise, "Scream VI" continues the story of Core Four, Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding). Like Sidney before them, they've survived a bloody encounter with an unhinged Ghostface duo and have done their best to put a ton of distance (mental and geographical) between themselves and Woodsboro, the original site of the Ghostface crimes. But the fact that this is the sixth entry in the franchise really speaks for itself: no matter where they go, a new Ghostface will always come looking!
The most exciting element of the movie is its setting. The Californian Woodsboro suburbia has been replaced by the busy streets of New York City. The result? The most brutal Ghostface yet, in a twisty, terrifying, action-packed slasher. If you haven't had the chance to catch "Scream VI" in theaters (or if you had, and you're dying to watch it back with the killer's true identity in mind) then you're in luck! Starting today, the movie will be available to rent and buy on digital. But wait — it gets better!
As a /Film reader, you have the chance to win a free code to watch the movie — along with some extra special ghostly swag.
"Scream VI" arrives on digital today, April 25 and will be available on Blu-ray later this summer, starting July 11, 2023.