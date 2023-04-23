Will We See National Treasure: Edge Of History Season 2?

It looks like the "National Treasure" universe wasn't quite ready to expand. Deadline is reporting that the Disney+ spin-off series "National Treasure: Edge of History" has been cancelled after just one season. Guest stars like Harvey Keitel, Justin Bartha, and franchise newbie Catherine Zeta-Jones apparently weren't enough to save the tie-in series, which arrived a full 15 years after the second film in the Nicolas Cage-led franchise.

"National Treasure: Edge of History" followed Jess (Lisette Olivera), a second-generation treasure-keeper and first-generation Mexican-American immigrant who's tasked with continuing her father's legacy. The first season followed a mystery related to a necklace Jess inherited from her father, one that kickstarts an adventure with ties to secret societies, the Spanish Inquisition, the Battle of the Alamo, and much more. The teen-centric show aimed to capture a younger generation of fans, but with the news of its cancellation, one wonders if it came a bit too late to an audience who may be too young to love the Jon Turteltaub movies.

Despite the considerable gap in time between "National Treasure: Book of Secrets" and the Disney+ series, there is some evidence that "National Treasure: Edge of History" was reaching viewers. The series landed in Nielson's top 10 most-streamed original shows in February, but it also failed to make a splash with critics, earning a meager 38% on Rotten Tomatoes. /Film's Jeremy Mathai reviewed the first two episodes of the series, writing that the franchise's "once-entertaining tropes" failed to connect, "like a well-worn rerun that has since lost any charm that it used to have."