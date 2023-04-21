The Original Terrifier Is Slashing Its Way Back To The Big Screen

A new cult favorite with a sequel that had viewers fainting in theaters is set to make a return to the big screen. "Terrifier," the 2016 slasher film by Damien Leone, will be clowning its way back to theaters this summer according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new release is planned as the widest yet for a movie that started off small, initially debuting at the Telluride Horror Show Film Festival before eventually earning a limited release in 2018. Now, though, the horrifying antics of Art The Clown will be on display for a wider audience than ever, as the film is set to hit 700 theaters in July.

While the "Terrifier" re-release doesn't appear to be timed to a special occasion (a third sequel is in the works, but was still in the writing stages as of February), a proper theatrical release for "Terrifier" seems like a no-brainer after the sequel's incredible success. "Terrifier 2" became a word-of-mouth phenomenon last year, grossing $15 million worldwide against a shoestring budget that Collider places around a quarter of a million dollars.

According to that outlet, "Terrifier 2" ended up in over 800 theaters and had its theatrical run extended due to popular demand. That number may seem small compared to the 2000+ U.S. locations releasing new superhero movies at any given moment, but for a low-budget film made and distributed independently, it's an impressive feat.