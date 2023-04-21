The Original Terrifier Is Slashing Its Way Back To The Big Screen
A new cult favorite with a sequel that had viewers fainting in theaters is set to make a return to the big screen. "Terrifier," the 2016 slasher film by Damien Leone, will be clowning its way back to theaters this summer according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new release is planned as the widest yet for a movie that started off small, initially debuting at the Telluride Horror Show Film Festival before eventually earning a limited release in 2018. Now, though, the horrifying antics of Art The Clown will be on display for a wider audience than ever, as the film is set to hit 700 theaters in July.
While the "Terrifier" re-release doesn't appear to be timed to a special occasion (a third sequel is in the works, but was still in the writing stages as of February), a proper theatrical release for "Terrifier" seems like a no-brainer after the sequel's incredible success. "Terrifier 2" became a word-of-mouth phenomenon last year, grossing $15 million worldwide against a shoestring budget that Collider places around a quarter of a million dollars.
According to that outlet, "Terrifier 2" ended up in over 800 theaters and had its theatrical run extended due to popular demand. That number may seem small compared to the 2000+ U.S. locations releasing new superhero movies at any given moment, but for a low-budget film made and distributed independently, it's an impressive feat.
Art the Clown just won't die
The new release will give viewers the chance to witness the nasty antics of Art The Clown (David Howard Thornton) in all their gross-out glory. The franchise essentially follows a freaky-looking serial killer clown on one kill spree after another, and what the original film lacks in plot, it makes up for in creative and gruesome horror sequences. "Terrifier 2" also featured a breakout star in Lauren LaVera, an actress who previously appeared in "Iron Fist" and "Macgyver." In "Terrifier 2," LaVera plays Sienna, a teenager who turns out to be a formidable opponent for the clown who's used to hacking his way through everyone he meets.
The release of "Terrifier 2" led to reports of audience members fainting, throwing up, and requiring medical attention. Of course, that only made hardcore horror fans want to see it more, intensifying audience word of mouth. The July re-release of the original will offer a chance for folks who missed the movie the first time around — or want to see the viscera on the big screen — to test their endurance. "Let's see if you can stomach Art the Clown's notorious 'hack saw scene' on the big screen!" Leone said in a statement to THR, adding, "Be sure to bring your barf bags."
The "Terrifier" re-release comes courtesy of Epic Pictures' horror label Dread as well as Iconic Events, which helped coordinate the "Terrifier 2" release. Dread and Epic Pictures CEO and owner Patrick Ewald called the original film "incredibly special and astoundingly terrifying" in a statement, and celebrated the chance to once again "unleash on the big screen this blood-soaked homage to old-school horror and the insanity of Art the Clown." You can catch "Terrifier" on the big screen beginning July 19, 2023.