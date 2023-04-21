New TMNT X Stranger Things Comic Will Team Up Raphael And Eleven, Because Comic Books

This is truly what makes comic books feel special sometimes. It would cost untold millions to make a movie or TV show with these characters. And, even if the powers that be could make an agreement, would it even work? But in the world of comics, all things are possible. IDW absolutely has fun in this arena frequently too, as they've also published "Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles," "Star Trek: The Next Generation/Doctor Who," and, amazingly enough, "My Little Pony/Transformers."

I've always personally been a big fan of licensed comics as an expansion of franchises I enjoy, and IDW does great work in that department. For my money, they've done wonderful stuff with "Godzilla" and "Jurassic Park" in the past, for example. So, if you dig "Stranger Things" and/or "TMNT" and don't typically read comics, this may be a good jumping-on point. As for how Chittock plans to approach the material, the writer had this to say about it:

"It's a big cast, but the mystery at the center of the story sees the group split in two which gives us a little more room to really dig into the character dynamics. Some of those combinations I knew I wanted to explore from the beginning, like Raphael and Eleven. Others surprised me while writing, like Donatello and Max. With the Turtles hosting the Hawkins kids in New York City, the series examines how these two groups of teenagers have been shaped by where they come from, for better or worse. It's hard to imagine someone more suited for those themes than Will Byers, and his perspective comes to the forefront and has fascinating ripple effects on the other characters. Perhaps none more so than Leonardo, and their scenes together later in the series will probably end up being my favorite."

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles x Stranger Things" #1 hits shelves on July 12.