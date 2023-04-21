American Born Chinese Trailer: Worlds Collide In This Sci-Fi Series About Asian-American Identity

Ever since its original publication in 2006, the acclaimed graphic novel "American Born Chinese" by author Gene Luen Yang has always felt ripe for a live-action adaptation. Divided up into three initially unconnected stories, the story manages to balance mythical and possibly supernatural tales involving Chinese deities with the otherwise grounded and all-too-relatable struggles of two Chinese students — one American-born, the other recently emigrated from China — attempting to assimilate and fit in among the daunting environment of high school. How these disparate threads manage to intersect in the end is well worth reading to find out.

The rights to a series-length adaptation ultimately found its way to Disney, with "Short Term 12" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton attached to direct several episodes and starring practically the entire core cast of "Everything Everywhere All At Once". From showrunner Kelvin Yu ("Bob's Burgers"), the first two episodes of "American Born Chinese" premiered at this year's South by Southwest film festival, where /Film's Rafael Motamayor reviewed the series and described it as "not just a good coming-of-age story, but a rather good Wuxia-inspired epic tale of gods and mortals." Disney must be feeling quite confident about what they have on their hands, as the newest trailer has dropped over a month before the series arrives on Disney+ streaming.

Check it out below!