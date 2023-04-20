Why Amy Jo Johnson Isn't In Power Rangers: Once & Always

Fans noted the absence of Amy Jo Johnson's Kimberly Hart the moment "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always" was first announced and the cast only listed David Yost and Walter Jones from the original team as returning.

Earlier this year, Johnson took to Twitter (via Entertainment Weekly) to shut down rumors that she said no to the special for financial reasons. "Please stop saying I didn't do reunion because of money. Simply not," the actor tweeted. "Maybe I just didn't want to wear spandex in my 50s [...] or couldn't go to NZ for a month. Or none of [your] beeswax."

All of these are good reasons not to want to appear in the special. Like Johnson, Jason David Frank did not join the special before his death, though no reason was specified. It is entirely possible, given the runtime for the special and the budget usually allocated for the franchise, that their roles could have simply been very short cameos at the beginning and end. After all, the Pink, Green, and Red Rangers are kidnapped for most of the special, which focuses on the Blue and Black Rangers. Having more members of the team on screen would take away from that story.

In any case, Johnson was solely missed from the special.