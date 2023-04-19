The Mandalorian Season 3 Finale Almost Introduced Boba Fett's Super Trooper Prototype Armor

This post contains spoilers for the season 3 finale of "The Mandalorian," "The Return."

Season 3 of "The Mandalorian" just came to a thrilling conclusion that should go down as one of the best episodes in the series and one of the most accomplished finales Star Wars has ever produced, animated or otherwise. Chapter 24, "The Return," showed Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and The Armorer (Emily Swallow) battling Imperial Super Commandos in mid-air, a final showdown (perhaps) between Din Djarin and Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), and Grogu Force pushing a fireball just like Kanan Jarrus in "Star Wars Rebels." What more could you possibly want?

More Mandalorian armor, perhaps? Sure! The ending of "The Return" lives up to its name when the true inhabitants of Mandalore restore their home planet and reignite the Great Forge, ensuring that the ancient craftsmanship of molding and forging beskar armor will hopefully be preserved for a new generation. The lighting of the Great Forge restores the spirit of Mandalore and it serves as a life force for the entire covert. It's another memorable moment for the Mandalorian people and a continuation of what is now a vast mythology.

It's a testament to the artists and storytellers of Star Wars that all of this, incredibly, began with one idea by George Lucas and one design by visual effects director Joe Johnston and legendary concept artist Ralph McQuarrie that created the look of Boba Fett for "The Empire Strikes Back." The legacy of the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy began with an all-white prototype armor, a design that looks to have made an appearance during the closing credits of "The Mandalorian" season 3 finale.