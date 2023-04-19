Halle Berry And Angelina Jolie Set To Clash In Action Thriller Maude V Maude

Scott Mosier penned the script for "Maude v Maude," and he will also be on board as an executive producer. If that name sounds familiar, it's because Mosier has been in the industry a long time, largely known for his collaborations with director Kevin Smith, dating back to "Clerks." But this is by far his most high-profile gig to date as a writer, though he previously penned the animated movie "Free Birds" as well as several episodes of "Ultimate Spider-Man."

As for the director's chair, that will be occupied by Roseanne Liang, who has worked on TV shows in the past such as "Flat3" and "Unboxed." On the feature side, she helmed 2020's action/horror flick "Shadow in the Cloud." She is also set to direct several episodes of Netflix's live-action "Avatar: The Last Airbender" series. But this is by far her biggest movie up to this point. Liang will also serve as an executive producer. Additionally, Berry and Jolie will serve as producers on the film.

There is no word yet on just how soon production will get underway but, as of this writing, Jolie has several projects in pre-production, while Berry also has a few movies on her to-do pile. That said, priorities can quickly change and, with Warner Bros. shelling out a lot of money for this package, it wouldn't be surprising if things start coming together quickly behind the scenes.

"Maude v Maude" does not yet have a release date.