One Beau Is Afraid Cameo Had The Actor Bawling And Struggling To See Straight

This post contains spoilers for the film "Beau is Afraid."

Ari Aster's new Oedipal entropy fable "Beau is Afraid" is not for the faint of heart. Running three hours in length, the film is set in a fantastical world of chaos, pain, and filth that the title character barely has the wherewithal or mental capacity to traverse. It's easy to see why. Early in the film, Beau (Joaquin Phoenix) receives a call from his mother (Patti LuPone) insisting that he fly home for an ill-defined reunion. While preparing to leave, Beau has his apartment keys and suitcase mysteriously stolen from his hallway. Because he lives in the world's most miserable neighborhood, Beau calls his mom and explains that he must wait for a locksmith. Laying on the guilt as thickly as she possibly can, Beau's mother condescendingly says that he'll do what's right. Beau is indeed afraid, mostly of his mother.

Beau tries to call his mother back, but a mysterious male voice answers the phone. The voice explains that he is merely a UPS delivery driver. He explains to Beau that he, too, is panicked, as he just walked into a building where a woman's dead body — sans head — has been found. It seems a chandelier had fallen from the ceiling and obliterated her skull. Is this the wrong number? What is happening? Maybe if Beau calls back, he'll find that it was the wrong number, and the dead body isn't his mom. Beau hangs up and calls back. The same voice answers with a tragic "Sorry, man."

The voice of the UPS driver is played by Bill Hader.

According to a recent interview with Deadline, his scene was indeed hastily recorded over the phone. Hader also mentioned that it was emotionally devastating.