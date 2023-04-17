The Boogeyman Trailer: Stephen King's Terrifying Short Story Gets The Big Screen Treatment

Rob Savage's "The Boogeyman" was once an under-the-radar, feature-length adaptation of a minor Stephen King short story from the author's "Night Shift" collection. Made for the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, the film was slated to premiere on Hulu at some point in 2023. But a well-received test screening in December 2022 changed everything. Factor in an enthusiastic response from King himself and the post-lockdown popularity of horror at the box office, and Fox/Disney would've been foolish to skip a theatrical release.

As was the case with recent hits like "Barbarian" and "M3GAN," "The Boogeyman" isn't star-driven. Though it does have the King pedigree, the story is one of the weaker entries in "Night Shift." Still, that title conjures up all manner of childhood nightmares (some of which have a way of barging their way back into our slumbering subconscious in adulthood). "The Boogeyman" may be an amorphous concept, but the bottom line is that this term unites us in fear.

Also working in the film's favor is director Rob Savage, whose low-budget, seance-scare-flick "Host" caught the eye of critics and horror fans in 2020. Throw in a screenplay credited to the "A Quiet Place" duo of Beck/Woods and "Black Swan" scripter "Mark Heyman," and this sounds like a creepy must-see.

Did these talented folks figure out a way to expand on King's perfunctory yarn? Let's watch the latest trailer, and find out!