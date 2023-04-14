Bupkis Trailer: Pete Davidson Plays Himself, And Joe Pesci Is Coming With Him
So there's this guy called Pete Davidson — perhaps you've heard of him? You might be familiar with the fact that he's dated countless beautiful, talented women. Maybe you once read that he bought a decommissioned Staten Island ferry boat with "Saturday Night Live" co-star Colin Jost. Perhaps you've seen videos showcasing his openness about his struggles with substance abuse or his plethora of tattoos. But what often gets lost in the headlines highlighting his fascinating life is his work as an actor and comedian.
Davidson wrote, starred in, and executive produced "The King of Staten Island." He was a cast member on "SNL" for eight seasons. He's been in "Meet Cute," "The Suicide Squad," "Good Mourning," "Big Time Adolescence," "Bodies Bodies Bodies," and the upcoming "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts." But now, he's got a new semi-autobiographical series on the way called "Bupkis" for Peacock.
The NBCUniversal streamer released a new trailer for the series, and not only does it have a whole lot of familiar faces, but Davidson got Edie Falco to play his mom and Joe Pesci, his grandfather. It's notable that this is the first time in 37 years that Pesci has starred in a TV show. Keep an eye out for cameos from Al Gore, Jon Stewart, Charlie Day, and John Mulaney, among a whole lot of others.
Watch the Bupkis trailer here
If you've been anywhere near the news over the past few years, you'll probably recognize some of the things the trailer brings up. There are jokes about some of the critiques of Davidson's appearance, the reports of his ... um, endowments, his dating life, and his family. This may be a fictional version of Davidson, but it's clear that a lot of this is taken from his life. Davidson wrote this along with showrunner/writer/executive producer Judah Miller and writer/executive producer Dave Sirus. It appears that most of the topics we've been reading about are very much on the table. "Bupkis" also stars La La Anthony, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, and Bobby Cannavale.
It also appears to be a bit of an exploration of the undeniable appeal of Davidson. I've always thought that it was inspiring to witness how open he is about his past and the things he's struggled with, from addiction to self-harm, to the death of his father, a firefighter who was killed in the 9/11 attacks on New York City. It takes a lot of courage to work out your issues in front of the entire world. Whatever you think of Davidson's acting and lifestyle, there is an earnestness about him that you can't help but admire. I'm looking forward to this series in a way I didn't think I would be when it was announced. Fictional version or not, I'm rooting for you, Pete.
"Bupkis" premieres on Peacock on May 4, 2023.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).