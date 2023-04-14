Bupkis Trailer: Pete Davidson Plays Himself, And Joe Pesci Is Coming With Him

If you've been anywhere near the news over the past few years, you'll probably recognize some of the things the trailer brings up. There are jokes about some of the critiques of Davidson's appearance, the reports of his ... um, endowments, his dating life, and his family. This may be a fictional version of Davidson, but it's clear that a lot of this is taken from his life. Davidson wrote this along with showrunner/writer/executive producer Judah Miller and writer/executive producer Dave Sirus. It appears that most of the topics we've been reading about are very much on the table. "Bupkis" also stars La La Anthony, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Buscemi, and Bobby Cannavale.

It also appears to be a bit of an exploration of the undeniable appeal of Davidson. I've always thought that it was inspiring to witness how open he is about his past and the things he's struggled with, from addiction to self-harm, to the death of his father, a firefighter who was killed in the 9/11 attacks on New York City. It takes a lot of courage to work out your issues in front of the entire world. Whatever you think of Davidson's acting and lifestyle, there is an earnestness about him that you can't help but admire. I'm looking forward to this series in a way I didn't think I would be when it was announced. Fictional version or not, I'm rooting for you, Pete.

"Bupkis" premieres on Peacock on May 4, 2023.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).