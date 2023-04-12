Jon M. Chu Bit By The Musical Bug Again, Directing Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

As confirmed by Deadline today, Jon M. Chu, one of cinema's premiere makers of cinematic musicals, will be adapting the Andrew Lloyd Webber/Tim Rice operetta "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" for Amazon Studios. In addition to directing, Chu will produce the film alongside Scott Sanders, who worked on Chu's adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's and Quiara Alegría Hudes' stage musical "In the Heights," released in 2021.

"Joseph" is an outsize, rock-forward, expressionistic rendition of the Book of Genesis, telling the story of the Coat of Many Colors. In Genesis, Joseph was given said garment by his father, much to the chagrin of his jealous brothers, who began to plot against him. Joseph was thrown into a pit, with one of his more benevolent brothers planning to rescue him later. He was eventually dragged out and sold into slavery. In the Webber/Rice musical, Joseph eventually gets out of bondage and returns home to the humility of his brothers.

The musical was first performed in a shortened version in the late 1960s and made its full-size stage debut in 1972. It is often considered a companion piece to Webber's and Rice's "Jesus Christ Superstar." Ever since, it has been a staple in high school theaters and repertory houses everywhere. No round of auditions will ever pass without a passionate rendition of "Any Dream Will Do."

The show has previously been filmed as a live-performance movie in 1999, directed by David Mallet and with Donny Osmond as Joseph. Richard Attenborough played Jacob, Joseph's father, and Joan Collins also appeared. Chu's new film would be a full-on cinematic adaptation. In 2014, Elton John was said to be working on a film version of "Joseph," but that project fell through.