Picard's Season 3 Finale Will Air In IMAX, Finally Washing Star Trek: Nemesis Out Of Our Mouths

Who doesn't love second chances? Over in "Star Wars" land, both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen were given the chance to redeem themselves in the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series after their first go-around in the prequel trilogy ended up in rather divisive waters. The "Star Trek" equivalent, meanwhile, meant retrofitting a perfect send-off for the cast and crew of "The Next Generation" with the final season of "Star Trek: Picard" ... one that could wash away the bad taste of the misbegotten film "Star Trek: Nemesis" straight out of our collective mouths. Now, that fanciful idea is becoming closer to a reality with the news that the final two episodes of the series will receive the big-screen IMAX treatment.

In a joint announcement by Paramount+ and CBS Studios (via Variety), word has come down that fans will be able to flock to theaters next week to catch the last two episodes of "Star Trek: Picard" in participating theaters. Incredibly enough (and in a twist fitting of the post-capitalistic society of "Trek"), this exclusive event will be completely free. All you have to do is head on over to the official website to sign up tomorrow, April 12, 2023, promptly at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. Should you be lucky enough to live near the 10 theaters located in Los Angeles, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, Seattle, Orlando, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, and Dallas will be able to score a special commemorative poster and even enjoy a live Q&A afterwards, involving the main cast, executive producer Alex Kurtzman, and writer/director/showrunner Terry Matalas.

Read on for all the details!