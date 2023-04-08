Universal's Free Renfield Web Game Has Some Seriously Killer Prizes

Renfield, the long-suffering servant of Count Dracula (Nicolas Cage) has finally earned his shot at the spotlight. After centuries of doing the bloodthirsty fiend's bidding, R.M. Renfield (Nicholas Hoult) has more than a few bones to pick with the Transylvanian bloodsucker. Namely, the fact that he's a terrible boss: imagine being forced to fetch innocent souls for vampiric cravings or chomping down on spiders to gain superhuman reflexes for the sake of survival. Oh, the inhumanity! But that's where the upcoming horror-comedy "Renfield" comes in, to share the titular servant's side of the story. The modern monster tale picks up centuries into their relationship, with Renfield ready to explore life outside of his narcissistic boss, if he can only work his way through their toxic co-dependency.

You don't need a bad boss horror story to empathize with Renfield — just one glimpse at the trailer proves the poor guy needs to cut Dracula off. And thanks to a new promotional effort from Universal, Aptos Labs, Forward Studio, and Signal and Cipher, you can support Renfield on his journey to freedom. Together, the companies have launched "Free Renfield," a web game that promises some seriously killer prizes.

Is it just me, or is there suddenly an abundance of movie-related web games? Despite the fact that it was just Pac-Man with drugs, the "Cocaine Bear" game was (suitably) addictive. And despite being oddly terrifying, the "Banshees of Inisherin" game was also an unexpected blast. "Free Renfield" continues the trend — which means I now have my fingers crossed that Sony will take notes and immediately put together a game where fans play as Russell Crowe, weaponize holy water, and dodge bile à la "The Pope's Exorcist."

Until then, "Free Renfield" will tide us over! The game runs from now through April 20th and playing increases your shot at winning some wicked cool prizes.