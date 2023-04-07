Ahsoka Will Let David Tennant Revisit His Emmy-Winning Star Wars Role In Live-Action

Huyang made his first appearance in Star Wars in an arc of episodes from "The Clone Wars" in which Master Yoda and Ahsoka Tano lead a group of Jedi younglings to the icy planet of Ilum. There, the younglings will go on a quest to overcome their fears and trials and bring back to the Jedi Temple their very first (and possibly only) Jedi kyber crystal. As they boarded their ship on the way back to Coruscant, they were instructed in lightsaber construction by a centuries old droid named Huyang.

"From the Battles of Rashfond, to the Peacekeeping of Parliock, to our very own Clone Wars, the lightsaber is a Jedi's only true ally," Huyang tells the younglings in that episode of the show. "But how do they work? Hmm? Yes, you have brought me crystals, but they're all useless unless you give them life. Do you know how to awaken the Force within the crystal? No? Then I suggest you listen and learn until you think of a question this droid cannot answer."

He was a vital instructor with plans for all of the lightsabers ever built under his watch stored in his memory banks. He was damaged significantly when Hondo Ohnaka attacked the youngling ships to steal their kyber crystals.

Now it seems he's back, working with Ahsoka Tano in the times after "Return of the Jedi."