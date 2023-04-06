Here's How You Can Watch Shazam! Fury Of The Gods At Home
It seems like only yesterday that Lucy Liu was landing on a Philadelphia baseball field on dragon-back to cause chaos (this isn't a spoiler, it's in the trailer!), yet tomorrow "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is already set to land on digital platforms. Warner Bros. has confirmed to /Film that, as ComicBook.com first reported, the "Shazam" sequel film is already set to drop via digital release on April 7, 2023.
This is an exceptionally quick turnaround time for a film that hit theaters just under three weeks ago, but then again, superhero film fans don't exactly seem to be willing to head to theaters to support the Zachary Levi-led movie. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" saw a precipitous 67.8% drop between its first and second week of release, after underperforming during its opening weekend as well. Warner Bros' decision to quickly opt in to an at-home viewing option seems like a smart one, as DC fans who no longer consider the disorganized franchise's films the kind of must-see fare worth trekking to theaters for may still be driven to check out the release on digital.
The new follow-up to 2019's "Shazam" continues the adventures of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenage foster child who gains the ability to transform into an adult superhero (Levi). While the first film played like Penny Marshall's "Big" with capes, the second film took a different route, focusing on a mythology-inspired story featuring the daughters of Atlas. Along with Liu, Helen Mirren and "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler also joined the cast. Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Caroline Currey, and the rest of the "Shazamily" also returned for a second round, as Billy's foster siblings ended up with powers of their own at the end of the first film.
The heroes are coming home sooner than you'd think
With its digital release, "Shazam! Fury of The Gods" will have both a rental and purchase option. Viewers can pay $19.99 for a 48-hour viewing window on a digital platform, or can pay just $5 more — for a purchase cost of $24.99 — for Premium Digital Ownership. While the rush to digital might look like an acceptance of defeat for the film that's currently made $140 million domestically, it's worth noting that you can still catch "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" in theaters nationwide. The film's physical copy release date is expected later, with ComicBook.com reporting a May 23, 2023 release date.
Both the Blu-ray release and digital copies are set to include a whole host of special features, with the outlet reporting that director David F. Sandberg will be providing an audio commentary. Deleted scenes, a scene breakdown, and featurettes about some of the film's biggest sequences will also reportedly be included. "The Rock of Eternity: Decked Out," "The Mythology of Shazam!" and "The Zac Effect" are a few of the featurettes expected for the digital and Blu-ray versions of the film. Personally, I'm intrigued to see if any of the featurettes allude to those trippy, Mandela Effect-reinforcing "Kazaam" cameos that almost happened.
"Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is now in theaters. You can rent or own it on VOD beginning April 7, 2023.