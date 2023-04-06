Here's How You Can Watch Shazam! Fury Of The Gods At Home

It seems like only yesterday that Lucy Liu was landing on a Philadelphia baseball field on dragon-back to cause chaos (this isn't a spoiler, it's in the trailer!), yet tomorrow "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is already set to land on digital platforms. Warner Bros. has confirmed to /Film that, as ComicBook.com first reported, the "Shazam" sequel film is already set to drop via digital release on April 7, 2023.

This is an exceptionally quick turnaround time for a film that hit theaters just under three weeks ago, but then again, superhero film fans don't exactly seem to be willing to head to theaters to support the Zachary Levi-led movie. "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" saw a precipitous 67.8% drop between its first and second week of release, after underperforming during its opening weekend as well. Warner Bros' decision to quickly opt in to an at-home viewing option seems like a smart one, as DC fans who no longer consider the disorganized franchise's films the kind of must-see fare worth trekking to theaters for may still be driven to check out the release on digital.

The new follow-up to 2019's "Shazam" continues the adventures of Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenage foster child who gains the ability to transform into an adult superhero (Levi). While the first film played like Penny Marshall's "Big" with capes, the second film took a different route, focusing on a mythology-inspired story featuring the daughters of Atlas. Along with Liu, Helen Mirren and "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler also joined the cast. Adam Brody, Jack Dylan Grazer, Grace Caroline Currey, and the rest of the "Shazamily" also returned for a second round, as Billy's foster siblings ended up with powers of their own at the end of the first film.