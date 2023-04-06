Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Trailer: The Back To The Future Star Gets His Own Documentary
Michael J. Fox is a name synonymous with cinema now and forever. Even if he had only ever starred in "Back to the Future," Marty McFly would etch his name into movie history without question. Yet, for a big stretch in the '90s, he was about as big as stars get. Unfortunately, due to health issues related to Parkinson's, Fox has largely been away from the limelight for some time. That changes next month as Apple TV+ is bringing us "Still: A Michael J Fox Movie," a documentary about his meteoric rise to fame as well as his experiences dealing with his disease.
I was fortunate enough to see the film at SXSW this year and the best thing about it is how accurate that title is. This really is a Michael J. Fox movie, one that plays more like a biopic with a documentary component. Bring the tissues, says I. But don't take my word for it, let's have a look at the trailer, shall we?
Watch the trailer for Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
The trailer is set to the tune of "More than a Feeling" by Boston, which feels appropriate. Despite the fact that there is undoubtedly some heavy stuff going on, the footage has a light tone and a lot of energy. There is a charm to Fox that bleeds through, despite everything he's been through. Director Davis Guggenheim ("He Named Me Malala") manages to capture his essence, and that's evident even in just this brief trailer.
Fox had a truly remarkable run following the success of "Back to the Future" in the '80s, which coincided with his TV stardom on "Family Ties." He appeared in a string of hits such as "Teen Wolf," "Doc Hollywood," and "Homeward Bound." But we haven't really seen the actor at the center of a big film since "The Frighteners" in 1996, though he has had smaller roles in movies like Netflix's "See You Yesterday." In that way, this documentary is kind of a big deal.
Critics, thus far, have been almost universally kind to the film, as it boasts a stellar 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. /Film's own Ethan Anderson caught the movie at Sundance and gave it a glowing 9/10 review, which you can read right here. This isn't just a run-of-the-mill documentary about an actor's life: this is a true crowd pleaser, the kind we haven't seen from Fox in far too long.
"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" arrives on Apple TV+ on May 12, 2023.
The film, which incorporates documentary, archival and scripted elements, recounts Fox's extraordinary story in his own words — the improbable tale of an undersized kid from a Canadian army base who rose to the heights of stardom in 1980s Hollywood. The account of Fox's public life, full of nostalgic thrills and cinematic gloss, unspools alongside his never-before-seen private journey, including the years that followed his diagnosis, at 29, with Parkinson's disease. Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox's personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like ... well, like a Michael J. Fox movie.