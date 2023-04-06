Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie Trailer: The Back To The Future Star Gets His Own Documentary

The trailer is set to the tune of "More than a Feeling" by Boston, which feels appropriate. Despite the fact that there is undoubtedly some heavy stuff going on, the footage has a light tone and a lot of energy. There is a charm to Fox that bleeds through, despite everything he's been through. Director Davis Guggenheim ("He Named Me Malala") manages to capture his essence, and that's evident even in just this brief trailer.

Fox had a truly remarkable run following the success of "Back to the Future" in the '80s, which coincided with his TV stardom on "Family Ties." He appeared in a string of hits such as "Teen Wolf," "Doc Hollywood," and "Homeward Bound." But we haven't really seen the actor at the center of a big film since "The Frighteners" in 1996, though he has had smaller roles in movies like Netflix's "See You Yesterday." In that way, this documentary is kind of a big deal.

Critics, thus far, have been almost universally kind to the film, as it boasts a stellar 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes. /Film's own Ethan Anderson caught the movie at Sundance and gave it a glowing 9/10 review, which you can read right here. This isn't just a run-of-the-mill documentary about an actor's life: this is a true crowd pleaser, the kind we haven't seen from Fox in far too long.

"Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie" arrives on Apple TV+ on May 12, 2023.