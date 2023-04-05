Clone High Trailer: HBO Max Revives Phil Lord And Chris Miller's Cult Cartoon Series

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of hits like "21 Jump Street" as well as the producers of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," are at the top of the food chain in Hollywood these days — but it wasn't always that way. Earlier on in their careers, when they were green, they made a little animated show called "Clone High" for MTV that, despite gaining critical acclaim and a loving audience, lasted just one season. Now though, the show is coming back on HBO Max, and we've got a brand new teaser trailer for the revival of this cult classic.

Lord and Miller have put their powers to use to bring back their beloved series, with original voice actors Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan returning as well. Lord is also back as Scudworth, Miller as JFK and Mr. B, Christa Miller as Candide Sampson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, and Judah Miller as Scangrade. What does this high school for cloned historical figures look like 20 years later? Let's have a look-see.