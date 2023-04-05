Clone High Trailer: HBO Max Revives Phil Lord And Chris Miller's Cult Cartoon Series
Phil Lord and Chris Miller, directors of hits like "21 Jump Street" as well as the producers of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," are at the top of the food chain in Hollywood these days — but it wasn't always that way. Earlier on in their careers, when they were green, they made a little animated show called "Clone High" for MTV that, despite gaining critical acclaim and a loving audience, lasted just one season. Now though, the show is coming back on HBO Max, and we've got a brand new teaser trailer for the revival of this cult classic.
Lord and Miller have put their powers to use to bring back their beloved series, with original voice actors Will Forte and Nicole Sullivan returning as well. Lord is also back as Scudworth, Miller as JFK and Mr. B, Christa Miller as Candide Sampson, Donald Faison as George Washington Carver, and Judah Miller as Scangrade. What does this high school for cloned historical figures look like 20 years later? Let's have a look-see.
The Clone High revival trailer is here
The trailer acknowledges the passage of time, with a shady government agency looking to unfreeze the clones after all this time. The launch of "Operating Spread Eagle" seems to set everything in motion. From there, things get violent, raunchy, and absurd, with the whole thing set to the tune of "What's My Age Again?" by Blink-182. An official synopsis for the new season has also been revealed, which reads as follows:
"Clone High" is set at a high school for clones of historical figures. After a high school that was secretly being run as an elaborate military experiment to clone the greatest minds in history was put on ice, the clones have been thawed out 20 years later to resume the experiment with new clone classmates — all while navigating a new set of cultural norms and overly dramatic teen relationships.
The stacked cast also includes Ayo Edebiri as Harriet, Mitra Jouhari as Cleo, Vicci Martinez as Frida, Kelvin Yu as Confucius, Neil Casey as Topher Bus, Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea, Sam Richardson as Wesley, Mo Gaffney as Ms. Grumbles, Al Madrigal as Frederico, Danny Pudi as Dr. Neelankavil, and Emily Maya Mills as Ethel Merman. The series also features Michael Bolton, Mandy Moore, Ian Ziering, and Steve Kerr as themselves, with Jeffrey Muller, Kyle Lau, Dannah Phirman, and Danielle Schneider rounding out the ensemble.
"Clone High" arrives on HBO Max this spring.