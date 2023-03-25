Will Forte Returns In First Look At Clone High Revival, With New Cast Members Revealed

The new "Clone High" is set to include some of the most exciting actors working in TV today, from "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri as Harriet (Tubman) to "The Afterparty" actor Sam Richardson as Wesley to "Rutherford Falls" breakout Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea. The list goes on, with clones of Cleopatra (Mitra Jouhari), Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez), Confucius (Kelvin Yu), and more in the mix. "Community" star Danny Pudi is set to appear as a character named Dr. Neelankavil, who I would guess is not a clone but might be responsible for them, while an incredibly random line-up of celebrities including Mandy Moore, Michael Bolton, NBA coach Steve Kerr, and "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Ian Ziering will all appear as themselves (or, more likely, clones of themselves).

Frankly, the new season of "Clone High" sounds wild as hell, and the first-look images shared alongside the cast reveal are equally off-the-wall. One shot shows Principal Scudworth (Lord) playing a saxophone while wearing an open shirt and a pair of heart-shaped glasses for what's apparently his special introduction to "Saxual Education Week." Another features clone teens — including Miller's JFK – standing outside The Grassy Knoll, a retro diner that's on fire. Finally, a third still shows Joan and JFK doing the classic tongue touch from the show's opening credits while Abe cheers them on.

Original cast favorites, including Christa Miller (most recently seen polishing rocks as Liz in "Shrinking"), Donald Faison (Turk in "Scrubs"), and producer-writer Judah Miller are also set to return. Gandhi, however, is not. "Clone High" will stream on HBO Max, but does not yet have a set release date.