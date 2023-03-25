Will Forte Returns In First Look At Clone High Revival, With New Cast Members Revealed
Long before Phil Lord and Christopher Miller became household names with "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and Bill Lawrence took the sitcom world by storm with "Ted Lasso," the trio was responsible for a controversial animated comedy that lasted just one season. "Clone High" was a wild idea; a high-concept animated MTV sitcom about a high school full of clones of famous people that also served as a parody of teen shows at the time, it ultimately went off the air after its depiction of a clone of Gandhi inspired a hunger strike in India, according to Grantland.
Despite its short shelf life and bumpy history, "Clone High" achieved a bit of a cult status after it ended, and now, it's set to return with a stellar new cast and a few fan favorites. A first look at the upgraded version of the series debuted at WonderCon, where stars Nicole Sullivan and Will Forte (who play clones of Joan of Arc and Abraham Lincoln in the original and revival) joined Miller and fellow executive producers Erica Rivinoja and Erik Durbin. Together, the cast and crew revealed a sneak peek at the new "Clone High" along with a full reveal of the show's expanded cast list.
Ayo Edebiri and Sam Richardson are among the new cast members
The new "Clone High" is set to include some of the most exciting actors working in TV today, from "The Bear" star Ayo Edebiri as Harriet (Tubman) to "The Afterparty" actor Sam Richardson as Wesley to "Rutherford Falls" breakout Jana Schmieding as Sacagawea. The list goes on, with clones of Cleopatra (Mitra Jouhari), Frida Kahlo (Vicci Martinez), Confucius (Kelvin Yu), and more in the mix. "Community" star Danny Pudi is set to appear as a character named Dr. Neelankavil, who I would guess is not a clone but might be responsible for them, while an incredibly random line-up of celebrities including Mandy Moore, Michael Bolton, NBA coach Steve Kerr, and "Beverly Hills, 90210" actor Ian Ziering will all appear as themselves (or, more likely, clones of themselves).
Frankly, the new season of "Clone High" sounds wild as hell, and the first-look images shared alongside the cast reveal are equally off-the-wall. One shot shows Principal Scudworth (Lord) playing a saxophone while wearing an open shirt and a pair of heart-shaped glasses for what's apparently his special introduction to "Saxual Education Week." Another features clone teens — including Miller's JFK – standing outside The Grassy Knoll, a retro diner that's on fire. Finally, a third still shows Joan and JFK doing the classic tongue touch from the show's opening credits while Abe cheers them on.
Original cast favorites, including Christa Miller (most recently seen polishing rocks as Liz in "Shrinking"), Donald Faison (Turk in "Scrubs"), and producer-writer Judah Miller are also set to return. Gandhi, however, is not. "Clone High" will stream on HBO Max, but does not yet have a set release date.