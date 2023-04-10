Renfield Director Chris McKay Thinks He Knows Why The Dark Universe Fell Apart [Exclusive]

On May 22, 2017, nothing particularly important happened. That wasn't the initial plan, however — at least not according to Universal Studios. That was the day where, on the eve of the premiere of director Alex Kurtzman's "The Mummy" starring Tom Cruise, the studio's official Twitter account for their planned Dark Universe series of films tweeted out a now-ironically iconic photo of the movie stars who were slated to form the cornerstone of Universal's hoped-for Marvel Cinematic Universe competitor.

In the photo, Cruise (The Mummy), Russell Crowe (Dr. Henry Jekyll), Javier Bardem (Frankenstein's Monster), Johnny Depp (The Invisible Man) and Sofia Boutella (uh, The Mummy, also) are awkwardly posed together, likely Photoshopped against a dull, dark background. It's a photo that almost seems to scream, "We'll figure this out later." But "later" sadly never arrived for the Dark Universe. When "The Mummy" opened on June 9, 2017 and earned hardly half of its $410 million budget back, the Dark Universe was forever doomed.

Fortunately for fans of the classic Universal Monsters, Universal was quick to pick up the pieces of their shattered plans, producing a fantastic new imagining of "The Invisible Man" in 2020. While the pandemic complicated plans to immediately follow up on that film's modest success, the Universal Classic Monsters ball has begun rolling again with the upcoming release of director Chris McKay's "Renfield," a horror-comedy centering around Dracula's titular put-upon familiar. McKay is well aware of why the Dark Universe concept went wrong, and it all has to do with that common mistake of putting the shared universe cart before the box office horse.