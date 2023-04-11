Renfield's Ben Schwartz On His 'Bad Guy Era' And Taking The F-Bomb To The Next Level [Exclusive Interview]

Was there a lot of improv on set? Considering your specific background, were you able to play around?

Yeah, Ryan Ridley wrote an incredible script. So we always did his script, and then Chris would always be like, "Okay, now Ben, go have fun for a bit," and I would just go bananas. There was a cut that was over two hours long. Now, it's a tight 90 minutes, which is great. But, there's a lot of crazy bananas stuff out there. I don't know if there's deleted scenes or bloopers one day.

He did mention there was a cut dance sequence. Were you part of that?

No, but Kat Burns, who did all the dance sequences in "Afterparty," did this huge one for Nicholas Hoult. And I saw a little cut of it and it was amazing. I only saw a tiny bit of it. So, they must put that on the DVD. They have to.

This role also ended up being a little more stunt-heavy than I thought it would be. I heard you did a lot of your own stunts. How was that for you, preparation-wise?

It was so — I had to work out. Isn't that terrible?

Like the Marvel diet. Did they put you on that Chris Hemsworth workout regimen?

I think a lot of people are going to be talking about me looking like Chris Hemsworth in this movie [laughs]. Oh yeah. I tried not to take off my shirt because it's so intimidating to see one, no-muscle body.

No, but I did. I had to work out for it. I had to figure it out. Then also, I had to learn how to fight, and learn how to fire guns without being afraid of them, which was a very funny thing. My first day of shooting a gun, being like, "Whoa," and then the last day, where I'm like [mimics blasting with both hands] going bananas. It was very fun. Same with the fighting thing. At the very beginning of fighting, I would go [makes punching sound effects], "Pshh, pshh, pshh," and the stunt director's like, "You can't say, 'Pshh, pshh.' What are you doing?" So, I learned, "Okay, this is what I'm going to do."