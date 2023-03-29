Miles Morales' Spider-Man Is Getting A New Spider-Verse Animated Short This Year

Sony is expanding the scope of the Spider-Verse this summer. Not only do we have "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse" due to hit theaters in June, but the studio has also revealed that a brand new, in-universe short titled "The Spider Within" is headed our way as well. As for how you can see the short? At least at first, it's going to be a select few attending a major film festival this summer.

According to Variety, "The Spider Within" is set to premiere at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June. Perhaps not coincidentally, this is right around the time that "Across the Spider-Verse" will be hitting theaters. We have reached out to Sony for further details regarding release plans for the short beyond Annecy but the studio has not yet responded to our request for comment. As for what the short will entail? The synopsis reads as follows: