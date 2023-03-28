John Wick 4 Had An Alternate Ending, But Audiences Didn't Like It

This article contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

It would be physically impossible for Keanu Reeves to keep up the laborious shooting schedule and rigorous action training necessary to make each "John Wick" installment more breathtaking than the last. James Cameron may feel a responsibility to continue making "Avatar" movies based on phenomenal box office success, but Reeves and director Chad Stahelski aren't necessarily beholden to their own iconic franchise. For the executives over at Lionsgate, on the other hand, it wasn't an easy decision to allow their invincible antagonist to finally put down his weapon and ride off into the sunset.

However, "John Wick: Chapter 4" absolutely delivered in every conceivable way with almost three hours of heart-pounding action, gorgeous locales, and a surprising amount of pathos. By the end, it felt only right to let John Wick finally rest, even if it meant an apparently finite death for the character.

In an interview with Collider, Stahelski opened up about coming to the ultimate decision along with the studio to shoot two separate endings for test audiences. That idea allowed fans to come to their own conclusions that might have swayed the filmmakers to go along with a slightly happier ending. Somewhat surprisingly, early screenings let Stahelski know he was on the right path and that a warrior's death was the right direction to take the last chapter of the series.