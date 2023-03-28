The John Wick 4 Sound Team On Crafting The Soundtrack Of Headshots And Crunching Bones [Exclusive Interview]

I think one of the scenes that stands out in this movie is nightclub scene. There is so much noise going on in that scene. There's waterfalls everywhere, there's people dancing, there's music, there's gunshots. How hard was it sort of balancing everything in that scene that you guys had to manage?

Koyama: Music is definitely the primary driver. We wanted it to feel like you're in one of those huge techno nightclubs and the bass is rattling you. The cool thing is that we had, I believe it was the pitch editors sourced some cool, original material from artists from Europe. There's a guy named Dylan Island. He did remixes of himself out of his original material specifically for us to use. I tried something, I was maybe a little technical. I was using this plugin called Indoor, which simulates interior spaces. I did a parallel process where I had the song and then this Indoor treatment, and putting them together, amplifying the bass and trying to make it feel like we were right beside these 18 inch speakers.

That's so cool. My first degree was actually in audio engineering, so that actually registers for me.

Stoeckinger: But it's really, really big, yet it's not in the way of anything.

Right.

Stoeckinger: It's just amazing that it plays that way. And has filter sweeps and all sorts of stuff going on in there.

Genton: Yeah. And I don't want to speak out of turn here, but Andy, to my memory, I thought that reel kind of came together pretty quickly for how detailed and crazy the elements were.

Koyama: It was the one we always played for people. We wanted to impress them when they came.

Stoeckinger: It was a showcase reel, for sure.

I once heard Eli Roth talk about smashing a wet bag of chicken bones to make the sound of bones crushing in one of his movies or something. What is the weirdest thing you guys actually used or can remember using in this movie to make a noise you needed to make?

Stoeckinger: That's a really good question. Not specifically for this movie, but over the course of time before this movie, there's a lot of vegetables that gave up their lives for cinema.

Koyama: Yeah. A funny story of this is, not on this film, but some foley artists were using a chicken for just that and then they lost it on the foley stage.

Stoeckinger: Oh!

Koyama: About a week later, it was the most horrible smell.

Oh! That's disgusting.

Stoeckinger: Yeah, I can't think of anything that's really completely out there for this movie that was used to make a sound. But obviously, over the course of all of our careers here, there's been all sorts of crazy stuff that's made sounds. Sometimes it's the stuff or the microphones you record it with so you can record something with a really real, as you know, from recording off a very high sample rate microphone, then you can slow it down a lot. You don't get artifacts and you get sounds that you never even knew existed when you do that. Or you use contact mics on something that pick up resonances or whatever that you would never otherwise hear. It's kind of fun playing around. What's nice about feature films too, because you do usually have a chance to play a little bit to come up with something unique.

If I can ask a couple of tiny off-topic questions. Mark, I've noticed you've done quite a bit of work for Mr. Ridley Scott over the years and it looks like "Gladiator 2" is coming together. Are you going to go back in for that one?

Stoeckinger: No, I mean, I've really only worked on two Ridley Scott films, "Robin Hood" and "Prometheus." He actually does all his work in England now. No, I am not going to be a part of that one. That would be awesome. But it's just, it's not here.

I know you also did "Nobody," if I'm not mistaken, and I know there's been a little bit of talk about a sequel for that. Have you heard anything about that? Do you know if they're going to actually end up doing that?

Stoeckinger: I don't know, but I do know that they're talking about it. That is a producer/director team that have this franchise, David [Leitch] and Kelly [McCormick]. I know they're excited about doing that. I know that everybody who was part of that movie was excited about doing it again. I think it really established Bob Odenkirk as somebody who can really carry off those action beats really, really well and convincingly. And he's really dedicated.

Totally.

Stoeckinger: He trained for a long time for that movie. I'm sure he doesn't want to give it up for whatever might come next.

Andy, I noticed, are you working on "Rebel Moon." Are you doing the Zack Snyder flick?

Koyama: We just did the first temp mix for the preview of part one, and it's very exciting. It's a big, huge, space — they probably don't want me to say this — 'Star Wars'-y, 'rebels against the evil empire' thing over all sorts of different worlds. It's really fun. There's going to be two films. I think we're mixing that from June to February. And there's also going to be extended R-rated versions of each of the two films, so we're going to be mixing four different features.

Holy crap. That's crazy.

Stoeckinger: Yeah, it's going to be crazy. It's a good job.

Casey, last thing for you, if I, did I see correctly, did you work on the "Toxic Avenger" reboot?

Genton: I did, yeah.

Oh my God. Can you say anything about that?

Genton: Yeah, I mean, any questions that you have, I'd be happy to answer. It's a really funny movie. Macon Blair, the director, I think did a really good job with it. Everybody was a dream on the film. I'm so surprised because for me personally, I had not seen the original "Toxic Avenger" until I had done this film. It's a huge cult classic, and I know people are really excited about it. When they have tested it, fans of the film have been over the moon with the film.

That's awesome. Having seen the original before going into it, is it sort of tonally similar, or are they kind of taking a bit of a different crack at it?

Genton: It's pretty out there. It's pretty funny. I think it's a different crack, I would say, this one. They're giving the fans what they want, for sure. There's no lack of — I know everybody references the little kid's head getting run over and stuff. I think that there was an iteration of [this] film that didn't have enough of that, so they made a very — I don't want to ruin it. But it's been nicknamed the "butt guts" scene and it's probably the best sort of way to match that 'head getting run over' energy that everybody's looking for. So it's in line with the fan base, and I think it's hilarious.

