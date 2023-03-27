David Dastmalchian Brings His Horror Host Bonafides To Late Night With The Devil [Exclusive Interview]

We should talk about the character of Jack, who is an extremely rich character. He's a showman, he's a bit desperate, and there's a lot of sadness beneath the surface. Was it clear to you just from the script when to modulate between those aspects of his personality? Or was that more something you found in the moment while you were shooting?

No, there was a beautifully written arc for this guy that I was attracted to when I first started reading the script, where you've got something that I personally can relate to, which is an individual who works in front of the camera, in front of the public, who is called upon because of the nature of his job to create, and dare I say even manufacturer, a public persona that reflects whatever it is that he needs to be reflected at that time.

That tension and pressure, especially when what's going on underneath the surface is not something necessarily positive, is a fascinating place to lurk as an actor. I really love the Jekyll and Hyde nature of a character who, internally, is coming apart at the seams. He's losing his mind quite literally in front of the world, while on the surface, he is quick-witted, jokes, charm, and affability.

So that was this fascinating terrain to walk, and I was so glad that the Cairnes Brothers were so encouraging of me taking it as far as we possibly could, especially into that nuanced space where we start to wonder what's real and what's illusion and what's science and what's spirit, and what's psychology and what's supernatural.

You get the idea that perhaps he sacrificed a lot to get here. What's interesting to me when you have a character that desperate is you can tell that his instinct is to be kind and nice and protective, but the second he starts hearing about the ratings going up, then all that goes out the window. Which is really fascinating, because I think that's extremely relatable.

We don't want to acknowledge how much we are both conditioned to and innately believe that our identities, our values as people, are reliant upon quantifiable data, including success, popularity. If you have a passion and a dream for something, there's a real fine line sometimes between being passionately ambitious and being dangerously self-serving. And it's not always this very clear-cut black and white space, and it can create a lot of ambiguity — can create a lot of, I think, internal conflict. A lot of shame.

For a man like Jack, who has put his career so much into first position that he possibly and most surely neglected the love of his life in her hour of need, [that] haunts him to the point where now what's going on in his reality is, well, for the audience to decide, but somewhere between complete disassociation and even potentially the manifestation of poltergeists.

Right. And how screwed up is it if he made that sacrifice and still didn't succeed at what he was doing?

That's the suckiest thing of all, isn't it? That's the Faustian kind of curse.