Trolls 3 Trailer: The Hair-Raising Little Monsters Are Back On Stage

"Trolls" might not be the biggest animated movie franchise out there, but it has played an oddly crucial role in movie history. The first movie, which introduced singing troll protagonists Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake), was released in 2016 to generally warm reviews and a modest $346.9 million at the worldwide box office. When the coronavirus pandemic hit U.S. shores in 2020, shortly before the scheduled release of "Trolls World Tour," Universal Pictures made the bold decision to release the movie simultaneously in theaters and on Premium VOD.

Three weeks later, "Trolls World Tour" had reportedly racked up $100 million in digital rentals. Theater owners were definitely not happy, but studios across Hollywood saw a ray of hope breaking through the doom-laden clouds of lockdown. With "Trolls World Tour" having survived and thrived in the relatively untested waters of PVOD, the same approach was used for movies like "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and even Marvel's "Black Widow." Warner Bros. Pictures went all-in, announcing that every single one of its 2021 theatrical releases would get a simultaneous release on HBO Max.

With studios now pivoting back to a more traditional theatrical release model, the impact of "Trolls World Tour" may prove to be more of a speedbump than a long-term gamechanger. But they're not done making noise, and the first teaser trailer for "Trolls 3" is here to prove it.