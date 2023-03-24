Why John Wick: Chapter 4's Club Sequence Was The Most Challenging Scene To Film [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "John Wick: Chapter 4."

"John Wick: Chapter 4" is an action movie spectacle. The same could be said of the three previous films in the franchise but, this time around, director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves pulled precisely no punches. For most of the movie's nearly three-hour runtime, it's insane action sequence after insane action sequence, with only mere moments left for the audience to catch its breath. But what was the hardest scene to film? Logistically, the club sequence featuring B-movie superstar Scott Adkins was a true challenge.

/Film's own Vanessa Armstrong spoke with the film's stunt coordinators Stephen Dunlevy and Scott Rogers in honor of its release in theaters this weekend. Speaking of the club scene, Rogers explained "that water was no joke. There was a lot of water there." Indeed there was. How did that complicate matters, exactly? Dunlevy had this to add: