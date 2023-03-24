American Born Chinese Showrunner On Casting Ke Huy Quan, Michelle Yeoh, And More [Exclusive Interview]

It seems like now we're perfectly primed for this series. I read a quote from [graphic novel creator] Gene Luen Yang who said that the second generation immigrant experience is actually comparable to the Western superhero story. He was saying, "There's like double lives. You're speaking one language at home and you speak another language in public."

That's right.

"Shang-Chi" made a ton of money. "Everything Everywhere All At Once" is cleaning up at the box office and won every award. "Crazy Rich Asians" was huge. It just finally feels like we're at a point where a story like this doesn't have to be an ask. You know what I mean?

That's well put. Yeah, I agree with all of that. And that's fascinating that Gene said that. I think that's the draw of superheroes. Right? Everybody feels a little like they're an alien and their parents are hiding a spaceship underneath the barn. You know what I mean? Or maybe they magically have the ability to climb buildings like Spider-Man and just never tried it. It's all analogies and metaphors for growth and human experience and responsibility. I think that definitely applies to the experience of being Chinese American or Taiwanese American. Like you said, you speak different languages. You might have a different name at home than you do to your friends at school. There's a Clark Kent-Superman thing right there.

So the fractured identity, I think, is such a fertile ground and so important. It can either be your downfall or your superpower. Then on another level, in a totally different way, we have this mythos. And Disney's been a huge cultural conveyor of these things, from Grimm's Brothers fairy tales to Nordic gods, to superheroes now, and Darth Vader. Right? They aggregate iconic storytelling characters. And there's a huge catalog of Asian and Chinese storytelling literary characters, like Sun Wukong the Monkey King, Niu Mowang the Bull Demon, Guanyin the Goddess of Compassion. They just haven't been tapped into yet.

Hopefully, we can be the trailblazer in terms of opening a new audience to these new characters that are just as dynamic, just as interesting, that can be remixed and remixed and remixed, the same way we do it with Cinderella and Thor and Aladdin.

I'm old enough to remember the debate around subtitles in the '90s when we'd be getting a ton of Asian cinema over here, like Jackie Chan films and...

And John Woo.

Right. Back then, it was a big step to get the average audience to see something with subtitles, but I don't think that's as big of a hurdle today. And based on what I've seen of the show, "American Born Chinese" isn't just targeting Asian Americans, but is a show for everybody.

We talked about that a lot. We have an entire episode — not entirely, but we have an episode that's strongly Mandarin later in the season, and that was a conversation early on. But, at the same time we're having this conversation, the number one show in the world is "Squid Game." So everybody's going, "I don't think there's a problem here."

If anything, young people are mavens for that type of culture. They're going out to find K-Pop, or going out to find reggaeton or something from another culture that they can bring into their world. We want to embrace that. We want to see it not as an obstacle, not as a liability, but as, like I said, a superpower. So you're right. So many planets are lining up for people to enjoy this show. Not to mention, Sunday night was pretty big for some of our friends [at the Academy Awards].