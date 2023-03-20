Cool Stuff: Marvel's Loki Season 1 Vinyl Soundtrack Comes Straight From The TVA

This is the British composer's first and only collaboration with Marvel to date, although she's since gone on to craft the score for "Obi-Wan Kenobi." The "Loki" score is sweeping, mysterious, and adventurous, full of soaring strings and futuristic flourishes. The new Mondo vinyl set features all 48 of Natalie Holt's themes for "Loki" season 1, including the Emmy-nominated main title theme. Color vinyl collectors will dig this set, as it features three LPs in unusual shades, including burnt orange, dark yellow, and classic Loki green.

"I had an idea for the look of the sleeves, inspired by the opening credits from the TVA theme in Loki's logo in black and white," Holt told Mondo, "and I'm thrilled with how Mondo and artist Anne Benjamin have taken my concept and created such epic and beautiful 'Loki' inspired artwork." Benjamin, who has worked with Mondo on art for everything from "Duck Tales" to "Pather Panchali," here brings a gorgeous moodiness to the vinyl collection's original cover art. The green-hued illustration features several Loki variants, including Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and Richard E. Grant's Loki, all looking solemnly to the right in a united front against some unseen force.

The TVA file folder is also pretty cool; the army-green folder features the TVA logo along with some fun symbols for variants. Based on the photos shared by Mondo, the folder for Variant L1130 (aka post-"Avengers: Endgame" Loki) looks to contain the album's liner notes. The "Loki" Mondo set retails at $50 and will go on sale on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at 12PM CT.