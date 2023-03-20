The Last Of Us Part II Video Game Actor Emily Swallow Wants To Be On The Show, Please And Thank You [Exclusive]
As an actor, making the jump from the video game world into live action isn't always possible. But thanks to the HBO series "The Last of Us," that transition has become a reality for some. For example, actor Troy Baker recently played the creepy character James in episode 8, "When We Are in Need," after portraying Joel Miller in "The Last of Us" game. Hoping to follow suit, actress Emily Swallow, who did the voice acting and mo-cap work for her now-deceased character in the game's sequel, "The Last of Us Part II," is ready for her closeup in the actual live-action series.
Naturally, going from a hugely successful video game to a hit HBO series would be a real accomplishment. In a recent interview with /Film's own Sarah Bea Milner, Swallow made it clear that she's more than willing to appear in season 2 of "The Last of Us," a move that would make poetic sense considering the actress appears as a short-lived villain in the game's sequel. "Oh my gosh. So many people keep asking me this," she revealed. "So I really hope that somebody will hear one of these interviews, read one of these interviews ...
because I would love to."
Potentially, players of the game would probably be even more invested in the HBO series if some of the actors from the Naughty Dog post-apocalyptic drama were able to make brief appearances in the show. While not quite the same thing, "Star Wars: Rebels" fans are currently watching actor Katee Sackhoff reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze from the animated series in a pivotal role in "The Mandalorian."
Two reunions in one
If Swallow does, in fact, get the chance to appear in season 2 of "The Last of Us," it could be another opportunity for her to share a scene with Pedro Pascal, who has had the distinct pleasure of starring in two hit shows at once on HBO and Disney+. Currently, no one has approached the actress about revising her specific character from the game, a fact Swallow seems to be okay with:
"I wouldn't mind playing a role that maybe got to stick around a little bit longer because what I did in the game ... granted, it was a really fun little bit part, but I wouldn't mind playing somebody else who maybe lives longer and gets to have a scene with Pedro [Pascal] since now we're on a roll between 'The Mentalist' and ['The Mandalorian']."
As most "Star Wars" heads already know, Swallow also plays a crucial role as The Armorer on "The Mandalorian," so she's likely already had at least one scene with Pascal on the Disney+ series. Or, at the very least, one of the helmeted stuntmen that sometimes double for the incredibly in-demand actor when he's not physically on set. Swallow and Pascal did definitely appear together as FBI agents on the long-running CBS show "The Mentalist." So, technically, the two actors could reunite once again on "The Last of Us."
The opportunity could also be another way for the series to deviate from the game in order to keep fans of both versions guessing. After becoming a huge fan of the actress on "The Mandalorian," I'd personally love to see her featured more on the series as they delve deeper into Mandalorian lore, and getting to see both Swallow and Pascal with their helmets off on "The Last of Us" would be a real treat for fans of both shows.