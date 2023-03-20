The Last Of Us Part II Video Game Actor Emily Swallow Wants To Be On The Show, Please And Thank You [Exclusive]

As an actor, making the jump from the video game world into live action isn't always possible. But thanks to the HBO series "The Last of Us," that transition has become a reality for some. For example, actor Troy Baker recently played the creepy character James in episode 8, "When We Are in Need," after portraying Joel Miller in "The Last of Us" game. Hoping to follow suit, actress Emily Swallow, who did the voice acting and mo-cap work for her now-deceased character in the game's sequel, "The Last of Us Part II," is ready for her closeup in the actual live-action series.

Naturally, going from a hugely successful video game to a hit HBO series would be a real accomplishment. In a recent interview with /Film's own Sarah Bea Milner, Swallow made it clear that she's more than willing to appear in season 2 of "The Last of Us," a move that would make poetic sense considering the actress appears as a short-lived villain in the game's sequel. "Oh my gosh. So many people keep asking me this," she revealed. "So I really hope that somebody will hear one of these interviews, read one of these interviews ...

because I would love to."

Potentially, players of the game would probably be even more invested in the HBO series if some of the actors from the Naughty Dog post-apocalyptic drama were able to make brief appearances in the show. While not quite the same thing, "Star Wars: Rebels" fans are currently watching actor Katee Sackhoff reprise her role as Bo-Katan Kryze from the animated series in a pivotal role in "The Mandalorian."