Carlos Valdes On Returning To Play Cisco In The Flash Season 7: 'It Feels Like Home'

If you were vibing with Cisco Ramon and sorry to see him go in CW's "The Flash" season 7 in 2021, witnessing his return in the finale was undoubtedly a treat. The feeling was mutual for Carlos Valdes, the actor who plays Cisco. As "The Flash" races toward its series finale in May, both cast members and fans have been looking back at the previous nine seasons, and Valdes was on hand recently at Toronto Comic-Con, where /Film editor Sarah Bea Milner was in attendance to hear some of his memories from seasons 1–7.

Cisco started out as a scientist at S.T.A.R. Labs in "The Flash" season 1 and in season 2, he donned the costume of his superhero alter ago, Vibe, based on the DC Comics character. Season 5 brought the loss of his metahuman powers, which allowed him to vibe with people's locations and open breaches or portals to get there. By season 7, however, he would be back in the game as Mecha-Vibe, changing his own location from Central City to Star City. Of his return in the finale, Ramon said: