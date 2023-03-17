Creed III Cinematographer On The Language Of Anime And The Greatest Fight Scene Ever [Exclusive Interview]

You talk about how he's bringing his own voice to the franchise, but also he was inspired by Coogler, who you yourself didn't work with. What sort of conversations do you have about maintaining a visual continuity with all the films that came before? The style of the "Rocky" franchise has kind of evolved from a more naturalistic 1970s to a little bit more polished 1980s look, and Coogler and Caple and now Jordan have their own approach. Is the emphasis on that continuity, or is it always on trying to keep it fresh, since we're keeping the franchise going so long?

I think the emphasis is always a dance and a balance. Of course, you want to honor the legacy and the language of the "Rocky" films. It's a 50-year franchise, and each "Rocky" movie is a reflection of the decade that it was in, and hopefully "Creed III" is a reflection of the time we're in.

And the character has changed so much. He's a super successful boxer and kind of a cultural icon at this point, and it's kind of very much who MBJ is at this point. The MBJ I met on "Fahrenheit" and who he is today, he has changed so much. His life, he's become — "Black Panther" hadn't come out. "Fruitvale [Station]" had been out, but "Black Panther" hadn't been out, and he exploded on the world stage as a person, and is very much the same person. He's a very grounded person and a super down-to-earth guy. I think it has to do with how he was raised.

Would you say it's intentional or would you say it's subconscious that the "Rocky" movies tend to reflect the people who make them?

I think it's a bit of both. The "Rocky" movies are a reflection of the filmmakers, but also the reflection of the time period that the filmmakers are living in and the culture.

How does "Creed III" reflect the culture now, do you think?

There's so much. Just look at the clothes people are [wearing], the boxing gloves, the shorts. There was so much. Michael's such a dweeb about that stuff. He's really into all the graphic design, the way the gloves, the color, the material, the shorts, the way "Adonis" is written on there, the costume design. Lizz Wolf did such a great job as the costume designer.

And then the music, the hip hop, the stuff about police brutality going on post-George Floyd, and their experience as kids and how Dame goes away to jail. I think that even the original "Creed I" is about how he's been in a foster home as a kid, and he's been in juvenile detention, and that's a reflection of today. That's just one layer. There's so many different layers.